Thief stole mail from NZ Post mail centre over two years

A person has been convicted after stealing mail from NZ Post’s Christchurch Mail Centre for up to two years.

NZ Post processing and automation general manager Marie Watson said the offender was not an NZ Post employee or contractor, but they managed to gain access to the centre on Orchard Rd after hours.

Some items had been recovered by police and returned to NZ Post.

It was unable to confirm how many items were stolen though as the offender destroyed some.

“NZ Post acknowledges it is awful to be a victim of theft. We are disappointed with the actions of this offender, especially the impact it may have caused to our customers,” Watson said in a statement.

“We wish to sincerely apologise to our customers.”

The offending began in 2020, and the person had been convicted following a police investigation, Watson said.

A police spokesperson said a 40-year-old woman had been convicted on 12 charges: seven of using a document for pecuniary advantage, three of burglary and two of unlawfully opening a postal article.

She had been remanded on bail to be sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on October 11.

Watson said NZ Post was now sorting through some of the recovered items and contacting affected customers.

“Where it is possible to identify the receiver or sender of the mail, then those items will be returned to them.”

NZ Post also conducted an independent investigation into the theft and reviewed its security procedures, she said.

New procedures had since been implemented at the mail centre.

“NZ Post takes delivering what people care about very seriously and we are extremely disappointed that our customers have been targeted in this way.”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner had also been notified.

Watson said NZ Post wanted to remind customers to not send cash, vouchers or active gift cards through the mail network (as they are considered prohibited items), but rather use a tracked courier product for these items.

Anyone with questions should call police on 105 or contact them online at www.police.govt.nz and quote the police case number 210322/6924.