Inside the day-to-day workings of New Zealand's busiest firehouse

Auckland central's fire station is one of the busiest in the country, and firefighters there say the challenges they face could soon have an impact on the public.

It’s approaching midday and Auckland Central Fire Station’s Green Watch has already spent most of the day at different emergency scenes.

One call has rolled into another, each one treated with the seriousness of a full emergency until proven otherwise.

The rides back are far less intense, with jokes at each other's expense flying thick and fast.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Senior Firefighters Steven Kirk-Burnnand, right, and Josh Nicholls run a drill at the end of the day.

The crew are greeted to some good news on return: chicken burgers are on the menu.

The euphoria of a big meal after a long morning doesn’t last long – they’re lucky if they made it three bites deep before the next call comes through. Bacon is grabbed to go. It’s obvious this happens often.

The station is made up of exclusively experienced staff, those who are experts in firefighting, rescues, rappelling and countless other skills necessary to combat any scenario they encounter.

First up for the day, equipment is pulled out of the truck and checked to make sure everything is in order.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland City 207 gets called to an electrical fire in an office.

Each person's role depends on where they sit in the truck. Senior firefighter Josh Nicholls is in the first chair for Green Watch’s rescue truck – meaning he’ll most often take point during routine calls.

Firefighting isn’t just showing up to a blaze, he explains, firefighters are problem solvers having to work on anything from fires and rescues to medical incidents or community engagement.

The first two calls of the day are investigations. An alarm has been tripped, or a sprinkler has gone off – either way, Nicholls and senior firefighter Steven Kirk-Burnnand are tasked with assessing if there’s any risk.

Kirk-Burnnand has been pulled in from another station and will do back-to-back shifts for a total of 24 hours on the job. This is becoming more common due to staff shortages, Nicholls said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters check the roof cavity for signs of fire, after smoke covered the bottom floor of an office building.

The third call is initiated as an investigation, but en route is escalated as smoke is seen on the first floor.

An electrical fire, believed to be in the air conditioning units, is pumping smoke into the office floor. Workers watch on from the footpath as a couple of crews enter the building. After thoroughly checking the scene, Nicholls is happy there’s no further risk.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff As a third generation firefighter, Josh Nicholls grew up around the job

A third generation firefighter, Nicholls grew up around the job. Nineteen years into his career, he attributes his love for it to the whānau environment and the variety.

“It’s different to any other job that you will encounter – the people you come to work with, you go into some of the most testing and adverse environments you will experience in your life.

“That’s quite a special bond”.

It’s good for him that no day is the same, he jokes, as he would be a pain to manage in a regular nine-to-five gig.

The Auckland central firehouse is covered with history. There are walls upon walls of badges from firefighters who have visited from all over the world.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The wall in the mess is covered with badges from international firefighter visitors.

The old fire poles still shoot down from crews’ sleeping quarters – although they’re not for the faint-hearted, as they head off into the darkness.

There are hints of a tenser environment than all the joking and ribbing indicate. It’s written on the walls, on the trucks sitting on the shop floor and in the banners being rolled out and touched up. The crews are gearing up to go on strike on Friday.

It’s the first of its kind, at a national level, in New Zealand.

Their negotiations with Fire and Emergency NZ have broken down to the point where this is the only way they see to make their voices heard.

On the front of one of their trucks, they’ve written over the print, so it now reads as “Dire”.

The passenger door states “100+ Hrs away from home this week”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff All the trucks in Auckland Central have had messages from the firefighters written on them.

Breaking fire trucks, low staffing, poor support, low pay and better processes are all on their agenda to be addressed.

Some in the Auckland Brigade have left their jobs due to lack of support, Nicholls said, some have even taken their own life.

“We are continually making this work [despite all the issues]. That doesn’t mean that it’s right, it doesn’t mean that it is acceptable,” Nicholls said.

Eventually, if left unaddressed, these problems would negatively impact the public – as trucks show up understaffed, or not at all due to breakdowns, he said. It’s an environment no firefighter wants to see.

It’s about getting the tools and resources to carry out their job effectively, Nicholls said, and protecting the firefighters in the process.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters investigate an alarm activation at the Heritage hotel.

Fenz Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said they offer a considerable amount of support and education programmes for staff, including free counselling and access to clinical psychologists for our firefighters and their whānau for whatever reason.

“We have also offered in current bargaining to engage further with the NZPFU to work with them to develop our support and education in this area”, he said.

When issues arise with equipment, they are managed appropriately, Nally said.

The day ends with two more call-outs. Some cooking-gone-wrong tripped a commercial block’s fire alarm, followed by a trip to Mt Eden prison where an alarm has been pulled falsely.

Just after 4pm, the next crew comes in and, after a handover, Green Watch head home for the day.

