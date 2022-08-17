Driver charged after alleged hit-and-run that left woman bleeding from head

Police have identified the owner of this white van after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch

A man has been charged five days after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his van and fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on Marshland Rd in Christchurch last Friday evening.

A woman in her 50s was hit by the van while crossing the road. She was knocked ro the ground and left bleeding from the head.

The driver of the van did not stop to check on the woman, instead fleeing the scene.

She was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said the injured woman was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and was recovering at home.

The driver of the van has been spoken to, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 20.