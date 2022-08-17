Police say investigation into human remains in Clendon Park 'will take time'

Forensic police erect a tent on a property on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park after the discovery of a body.

Police have issued a new statement about the human remains found in Auckland’s Clendon Park, saying “the very nature of this discovery means this is a complex investigation – and it will take time”.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the investigation was still ongoing following the discovery on August 11.

“Our priority remains on confirming the identification of the deceased and results of further examinations and tests are still pending.

“No matter the time frame, the public can continue to be reassured that Police are committed to holding the person, or persons, responsible to account,” he said.

Vaaelua said speculation was unhelpful to the investigation and asked anyone with concerns about the incident to contact police.

“We know any incident like this is incredibly unsettling for the community and we want people to know they can make contact with us if they have any concerns.”

The remains were found at a property in Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park about 1.30pm on August 11. A large blue tent was set up on the property.

The family that lives there had picked the remains up among a lot bought in a storage unit auction from Safe Store Papatoetoe.

They did not know the contents of the trailer-load of goods until they returned home.

A neighbour of the property previously said there was a “wicked smell” coming from the home before police arrived.