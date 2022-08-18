Feilding student assaulted, has car damaged by quartet
Police are seeking help to identify who attacked a male and badly damaged his car in Feliding.
The male, who policed described as a student, was attacked by four people on Friday at 6.30pm.
They attacked the male and his car before fleeing in a different vehicle which was waiting on Duke St.
The vehicle they left in was described as a dark-coloured Ford Falcon or Holden Commodore which had been lowered and had a loud exhaust.
People with information can contact 105 and quote file number 220813/5012.