Feilding student assaulted, has car damaged by quartet

Police say a student was assaulted, and their car badly damaged, by a group in Feilding on Friday.

The male, who policed described as a student, was attacked by four people on Friday at 6.30pm.

They attacked the male and his car before fleeing in a different vehicle which was waiting on Duke St.

The vehicle they left in was described as a dark-coloured Ford Falcon or Holden Commodore which had been lowered and had a loud exhaust.

People with information can contact 105 and quote file number 220813/5012.