Alleged imposter doctor charged with forgery, expected in court

A man who allegedly faked his credentials to get a job at Middlemore Hospital has been charged. (File photo)

A man who allegedly used fake documents to secure a job as a doctor at one of the country’s busiest hospitals has been charged with forgery.

The doctor worked for about six months in a clinical research position at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital until questions were raised about his medical qualifications and he was sacked on August 10.

The man examined dozens of patients during his time at the hospital.

On Thursday, police confirmed they had now charged the man with forgery.

Detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said the man was expected to appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday.

“Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case. We are not ruling out additional charges being laid but this will depend on our ongoing inquiries.

“As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.”

Before taking up the job at Middlemore, the man was employed at Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, previously the Auckland District Health Board, from December 2020 until February 2022.

“During this period the individual carried out a non-clinical role under supervision. The role had no patient contact and did not require a practising certificate,” a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

It is understood he worked at the Greenlane Medical Centre in a Covid-19 contact tracing team, calling high-risk people isolating with the virus.

Counties Manukau’s chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly said the care of every patient seen by the man at Middlemore had been reviewed and a “thorough” investigation showed there had been “no compromise” to any patient’s care.