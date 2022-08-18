Alleged imposter doctor enters no plea on forgery charge

Yuvaraj Krishnan is under investigation after allegedly using fake documents to secure a job at Middlemore Hospital.

A man who allegedly used fake documents to secure a job as a doctor at one of the country’s busiest hospitals has been charged with forgery.

Yuvaraj Krishnan worked for about six months in a clinical research position at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital until questions were raised about his medical qualifications and he was sacked on August 10.

He examined dozens of patients during his time at the hospital.

On Thursday, detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said police had now charged a 30-year-old man with forgery.

Krishnan appeared at the Manukau District Court via a video link in front of Community magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu.

Court documents show he is charged with using an annual practising certificate to obtain a pecuniary advantage, knowing the certificate to be forged.

His lawyer Steve Cullen sought for Krishnan to be remanded without a plea at this stage.

Krishnan was released on bail and not to have any contact with Te Whatu Ora staff, not to travel outside of New Zealand.

He will reappear in court on September 7.

Earlier on Thursday, detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said police would continue to investigative the circumstances of the case.

“We are not ruling out additional charges being laid but this will depend on our ongoing inquiries.

“As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further,” McPherson said.

Stuff understands police searched two Auckland properties on Thursday morning in connection with their investigation.

Before taking up the job at Middlemore, Krishnan was employed at Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, previously the Auckland District Health Board, from December 2020 until February 2022.

“During this period the individual carried out a non-clinical role under supervision. The role had no patient contact and did not require a practising certificate,” a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

It is understood he worked at the Greenlane Medical Centre in a Covid-19 contact tracing team, calling high-risk people isolating with the virus.

Counties Manukau’s chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly said the care of every patient seen by Krishnan at Middlemore had been reviewed and a “thorough” investigation showed there had been “no compromise” to any patient’s care.