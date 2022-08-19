Mark Lundy declined parole after 20 years in prison, still maintains innocence

Mark Lundy is 20 years into a life term for the murders of his wife and daughter.

Mark Lundy has been declined parole after serving 20 years’ jail for the August 2000 murders of his wife Christine and daughter Amber

He was convicted of the murders at a trial in 2002, then again at a retrial in 2015 after he successfully appealed to the Privy Council

He has been a model inmate, but the Parole Board was concerned about the lack of a safety plan for his release

Lundy continues to deny being the murderer, saying he would have admitted it years ago if it was him

Twice-convicted double-murderer Mark Lundy​ has been declined an early release from prison after his first appearance before the Parole Board, despite having low risk of future imprisonment and being a model inmate.

Lundy’s proclamation of innocence appears to be the biggest stumbling block, as it prevented him from having a safety plan in place for release.

But his next parole hearing will take place sooner than usual, suggesting he is close to being released.

Lundy, 63, is serving a life term for murdering his wife Christine and their daughter Amber, 7, in their Palmerston North home in August 2000.

He was first convicted of the crimes in 2002, released from prison on bail after a successful appeal in 2013, but put back in prison after he was again found guilty after a 2015 retrial.

He had his first hearing before the Parole Board on Friday, having served his 20-year minimum term.

While some matters discussed cannot be reported, the hearing shined a light on Lundy's time behind bars and future plans.

From kitchen sink salesman to model inmate and carpenter

Lundy appeared to be in a good mood on Friday, with Parole Board panel member Philip Brinded​ beginning the hearing by asking Lundy how he was.

“I’m good thank you, I’m always good,” Lundy replied.

Lundy’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, QC​, told the board there were strong reasons supporting Lundy’s release.

He had no other convictions or history of violence, no misdemeanours in his 20 years in custody across five prisons, was assessed at low risk of future imprisonment and scored straight As in every category of a psychological report prepared before the hearing.

SUPPLIED A family photo of Christine Lundy, Mark Lundy and Amber Lundy, 7.

Furthermore, there were no issues while he was on bail between his successful appeal and retrial, Kincade said.

A Corrections officer told the board Lundy was “nothing but a model prisoner”.

He had worked outside the wire, done off-site escorts and even helped to refurbish a part of the prison normally out of bounds for inmates, the officer said.

The board made mention of Lundy getting accolades for carpentry work in prison – his father was a carpenter – but he was quick to defer to others.

“All accolades are for the team, not myself.”

It has not all been good though, with a psychologist noting Lundy, while being optimistic, cried in his cell.

A board member quizzed Lundy about that, bringing up his behaviour at Christine and Amber’s funeral.

The images from that funeral, with Lundy having to be supported outside, became infamous, with many claiming he was faking grief after being charged with the murders.

Lundy said he was quite an emotional person who struggled to even get out of the car that day.

“I was a psychological mess.”

Bill Kearns/Stuff The photos of Mark Lundy being held up at the funeral of his wife and daughter became infamous. Those with Lundy that day say it was genuine grief but he was accused of acting after he was charged with the murders.

Lundy’s future: Sobriety, clocks and seeing ‘my girls’

Lundy told the board he initially planned to boycott every parole hearing and die in prison an old man, but now believed any release condition would be better than staying inside.

He was quizzed about his drinking habits. His trials heard about the vast quantities of rum and wine he consumed regularly at home and while away on trips for his kitchen sink sales business.

The board noted he would drink a large bottle of rum on his own in his 20s.

Lundy said it was simply the culture in the social circles he was in, such as the Palmerston North Operatic Society and Scouts crews.

“There were those in the operatic society that drank and a damn sight more than me.”

He had never though about why he drank so much, but made a decision during his 2015 retrial to go sober, despite regularly being around people who drank.

“[Heavy drinking] was 40 years ago. I’m not in my 20s anymore. Not drinking is not an issue.”

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The Court of Appeal's been told the public's perception of Mark Lundy was something which had never been adequately dealt with at his retrial.

He wanted to re-establish links with the Anglican Church if released – “my religion is important to me” – but would not go to a community where he was not wanted.

While unlikely to take up employment if released, he did have some money in superannuation investments and a private account.

He had a small business plan too, utilising his carpentry skills.

Someone noted a clock he made in prison could probably be sold for more than $200, which got him thinking about someone he knew who had pōhutakawa wood.

He could make clocks from the wood, selling them for $300 each, he said.

“It all revolves around timber.”

Any media attention would be funnelled through his lawyer, while he had experience with a member of the public getting in his face while he was on bail between 2013 and 2015.

That person disagreed with him saying he was innocent, but was easily defused, he said.

He wanted to return to Manawatū if released, but would not go alone and only with permission from his probation officer.

Dan Pettersen/Stuff Mark Lundy wants to return to Manawatū so he can visit the grave of Christine and Amber Lundy in Palmerston North.

“I would like to go to the cemetery to see my parents and my girls,” he said, appearing to reference Christine and Amber.

‘I did not do it’

The lack of a safety plan for his release concerned the board’s members.

Inmates seeking parole are almost always asked what they will do in certain situations to ensure they will not offend in ways they have before.

Lundy told them having a safety plan “for something I haven’t done” was difficult.

He would have admitted to being the murderer long ago if he was, as he would likely have been out of prison by now if he had, he said.

“I have vehemently denied [being the murderer] because I did not do it and there’s nothing I can say to alleviate that for you.”

He noted a report written for the board stated he would not need reintegration upon release because he had such good support in the community.

No to parole, but a glimmer of hope

The board took five minutes to deliberate Lundy's case before telling him the result, noting they knew he would be disappointed.

Their main concern was the lack of a safety plan.

They wanted him to work with a psychologist when putting the plan together, while also doing a course related to his alcohol consumption.

“Your answers about alcohol have raised some concern.”

While inmates are usually seen for parole once every year, the board said they would see Lundy in nine months.

While not raised by the board on Friday, the time between hearings usually gets reduced when an inmate is very close to being released.

The case so far

Lundy was charged with the murders in 2001, with stains on his shirt containing central nervous system tissue and Christine Lundy's DNA the key evidence in the case.

That test to find the tissue in the stains was done using a scientific technique – immunohistochemistry – which had never been used in a forensic context before and is understood to have not been used in one since.

Stuff Mark Lundy in the witness box in the High Court at Palmerston North in 2002 next to his shirt which had stains containing central nervous system tissue and Christine Lundy's DNA.

Lundy was found guilty after a trial in March 2002 on the basis he drove from Petone to Palmerston North, brutally killed his family, doctored the scene, disposed of his bloody clothing and got back to Petone within three hours – all during rush-hour traffic.

He successfully appealed his case to the Privy Council in 2013, with a retrial ordered and Lundy put on bail.

The Crown changed its theory for the 2015 retrial, saying Lundy actually made the 300-kilometre round trip between Petone and Palmerston North in the dead of the night.

The Crown also got a second test done on Lundy’s shirt stains – again, one which had not been used in a forensic setting – which found the tissue was more likely than not to have been human than animal.

He was once again convicted, with trial judge Justice Simon France​ sending him back to jail to resume his life sentence soon after the jury returned its verdicts.

He took his case to the Court of Appeal in 2018 where his lawyer said Lundy did not get a fair trial for various reasons, including the perception the public had of him after seeing infamous photos and video of him openly grieving at the funeral of his wife and daughter.

The Court of Appeal found the second tissue test inadmissible, but ruled other evidence made Lundy guilty regardless.

The Supreme Court upheld that ruling in 2019, with the five judges who considered his case all deciding the combination of central nervous system tissue and Christine Lundy's DNA was enough to find him guilty.

But questions remain about the case.

Reporting in United States publication D Magazine by Jessica Pishko​ showed the man who performed the immunohistochemistry test, cancer researcher Dr Rodney Miller, violated strict conditions about the handling of body parts when obtaining the brain he used to test his tissue-finding technique.

Furthermore, Stuff revealed crucial evidence which could have either absolutely convicted or cleared Lundy of the murders was never tested before being destroyed by police.