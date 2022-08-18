Two dead children were in Auckland storage unit 'for a number of years'

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

The human remains found in suitcases at a property in south Auckland belonged to two children, police have confirmed.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua gave the update to media at the Manukau Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

He said police were working to figure out the children’s exact ages, but they were believed to be between 5 and 10 years old.

READ MORE:

* Police say investigation into human remains in Clendon Park 'will take time'

* Human remains were in storage unit sold at auction. How could it happen?

* Human remains came from Safe Store Papatoetoe after storage unit auction



They were believed to have been dead for “a number of years”.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua speaks to media after the remains of two children were discovered in suitcases.

The remains were discovered among belongings at a home in Clendon Park on August 11.

The residents had bought the belongings from an online storage unit auction held by Safe Store Papatoetoe.

It was not until they got home with the trailer-load of goods that they discovered the contents.

They were “understandably distressed by the discovery”, Vaaelua said.

David White/Stuff Two young children were in the suitcases, police have confirmed.

Police were “still on a fact-finding mission and we still have a lot of unanswered questions”, he said.

The suitcases had been in the storage unit for between three and four years. There were two suitcases of similar size.

Interpol, the global policing network, had been contacted.

Vaaelua said the children had not yet been identified and he felt for their families, who might not be aware they were dead.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the police had contacted Interpol.

“A lot of us [police officers] are parents and we have a job to do and we're doing our very best to conclude the inquiry and identify the victims.”

Police were yet to complete a full post-mortem examination and were using DNA testing to fully confirm the identities of the children.

Vaaelua said he could not comment on the genders of the children or whether they were related.

He said there were relatives of the victims in New Zealand.

There were household and personal items found with the suitcases and police were using those to assist with identifying the victims, Vaaelua said.

Neighbours previously said they saw the residents unloading a suitcase from the trailer. They said they smelled a “wicked smell”.

Police launched a homicide investigation on August 12.

On Wednesday, Vaaelua said the nature of the discovery “means this is a complex investigation”.

It would take some time, he said.

“Our priority remains on confirming the identification of the deceased and results of further examinations and tests are still pending.

“We know any incident like this is incredibly unsettling for the community and we want people to know they can make contact with us if they have any concerns.”