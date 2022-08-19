Murder charge laid after man dies of critical injuries in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

Jane Cowie Ave in Ōtāhuhu has been cordoned off by police.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man at a property in Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Jane Cowie Ave, Ōtāhuhu, just after 8pm on Thursday.

A man was found with critical injuries and died at the scene, despite efforts to save him,

Police issued an update on Friday morning, saying a 34-year-old man had been charged with murder. He is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Friday.

”Police are not currently seeking any further in relation to the death, however a number of inquiries remain ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

There are cordons in place around a property on Jane Cowie Ave, where a scene examination is underway.

According to one resident leaving the cordon on Friday morning, there was a house at the end of the road which has been taped off.

She said she had heard some “loud yelling” from outside her house around 8pm on Thursday before police showed up.

She said it went on for about 15 minutes, but she decided not to go outside.

“When I came out last night I was told by police that I wasn't allowed on one side of [my] property.”

More to come.