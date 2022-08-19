Street cordoned off as police investigate at crime scene in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

Jane Cowie Ave in Ōtāhuhu has been cordoned off by police.

A street in south Auckland is still cordoned off by police due to an incident on Thursday night.

Police were notified of an assault on Jane Cowie Avenue Ōtāhuhu just after 8pm on Thursday.

"A cordon is in place while police work to determine the circumstances," a spokesperson said.

According to one resident leaving the cordon on Friday morning, there was a house at the end of the road which has been taped off.

She said she had heard some “loud yelling” from outside her house around 8pm on Thursday before police showed up.

She said it went on for about 15 minutes, but she decided not to go outside.

“When I came out last night I was told by police that I wasn't allowed on one side of [my] property.”

More to come.