Man admits manslaughter charge after 18yo thrown from car in crash

Ethan Stewart appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday. (File photo)

An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a teenager was flung from a car he was driving.

Ethan Stewart appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday in front of Justice Neil Campbell, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter over the November 2020 crash that killed 18-year-old Liam McLean.

According to the agreed summary of facts, Stewart was driving on Parker Rd, Oratia with McLean in the passenger seat.

The weather was fine but the road was damp. Stewart later told police he had drunk a litre of cider.

READ MORE:

* Person dead after car crash in Oratia, west Auckland



Stewart’s car was seen by a member of the public accelerating at speeds of more than 70kph and sliding sideways across the road.

A short time later, Stewart lost control of the car and it travelled off the road, entering a deep drain.

“The vehicle continued northward, striking a culvert and post box before re-entering the drain,” the summary said.

GOOGLE MAPS Liam McLean was flung from the car Ethan Stewart was driving in November 2020.

The car then began to “roll violently” along the left-hand road shoulder and as a result, McLean was flung from the car onto the roadside.

“Mr Mclean sustained multiple injuries incompatible with life as a result of the crash and was declared deceased at the scene,” court documents said.

The car then fell down a grass embankment.

Stewart was found in the driver seat, still conscious, and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 162 milligrams per 100ml of blood plus or minus 8 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

In New Zealand, the blood alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 50 milligrams per 100ml of blood. For drivers under 20, it is zero.

When police assessed the scene, they found no tyre marks to indicate Stewart had engaged in emergency braking.

Stewart told police he remembered hitting a small bump on the road and the steering wheel moving rapidly, causing him to lose control.

Stewart has previous convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

At the time, Stewart did not hold an appropriate driver licence.

Justice Campbell remanded Stewart in custody for sentencing on October 6.