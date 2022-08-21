‘The court can't stop him’: How a woman’s abusive ex-husband filed 100 court claims against her, and counting

Veronica’s ex-husband is not allowed to contact her. That hasn’t stopped him using the courts to ruin her life.

For the first five years after she left her husband, Veronica kept a spreadsheet of the court claims he made against her. Every time he filed a new application – arguing against his domestic violence order, for example, or challenging the division of property – she would diligently note it down in an attempt to keep track of the sprawling spider web of cases, believing that with the help of her lawyer she could bring the relentless march of litigation, eventually, to an end.

In the past year, as he filed his 80th, then 90th, then 100th application, Veronica stopped counting.

“I’m tired,” she says. “He loses every single case. I wanted him completely out of my life. Yet here I am, he lives in my inbox, he lives in my head. And no-one can do anything about it.”

Veronica’s case is arguably one of New Zealand’s most extreme examples of litigation abuse. So far, legal action against her has spanned six years, two cities, and cost Veronica $250,000 in legal fees. It’s also come close to costing her mental health.

READ MORE:

* Mum abused by ex-husband in Family Court litigation denied police help

* The stalking was so bad, she thought he would kill her. The law couldn't help

* 'They can't win': How an old idea about women puts children in danger

* She spent $50,000 trying to get safe. In the end, she gave up.



“The pressure on me is immense, between raising a child alone, and answering these court cases,” Veronica says. “The level of harassment is incredible. Someone else in my place might have killed themselves.”

Litigation abuse, also called “paper abuse” or “stalking through the courts”, is defined as someone using the court process to harm another person. Often, it begins after a break-up, and functions as a way for abusers to force their victims to keep seeing them, or to maintain control over their lives. The constant harassment not only drains victims’ time and bank accounts, but can further traumatise them even after they’ve managed to flee the relationship. Often, victims don’t qualify for legal aid, so are left to navigate the complex court system on their own.

The Backbone Collective, a non-profit organisation advocating for women victims of family violence, says it hears regularly from women who are “hounded” by their ex-partners via court proceedings. It says 20% of its members report cases lasting more than seven years, and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Women and children are forced into poverty due to the cost of proceedings, being unable to access relationship property or being prevented from moving somewhere else with better employment, support or affordable housing,” Backbone co-founder Deborah Mackenzie says. “Their health suffers – particularly their mental health. Forced ongoing court proceedings stand in the way of safety and recovery for these women and children.”

David White/Stuff Backbone Collective’s co-founder Deborah Mackenzie says court processes retraumatise victims of abuse.

Most occur in the Family Court, but in recent years there have been similarly drawn-out cases in other courts too. .

“Usually, the litigant feels aggrieved by the outcome of their own behaviour and gets caught up in that fight,” says McVeagh Fleming partner Alissa Bell, a family lawyer. “If there is a protection order in place, there’s restrictions on how they can approach the other party, but they are able to continue communicating through the courts – by filing affidavits and making claims about the person and including information they shouldn’t.”

Bell says often, the litigation spills into other types of malicious action as well.

“They might make notifications to IRD or Winz to have their ex-partner investigated as well, or they’ll contact Oranga Tamariki or an employer of their professional body, anyone they can.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

‘Obsessive, fixated, nonsensical’

Veronica’s case began in 2016, when she left her husband after fearing for her safety, and for her child. We can’t use Veronica’s real name because she’s the victim of domestic abuse. We can’t use her ex-husband’s name to protect the identity of their child.

Veronica was granted a protection order and interim custody of her son. The Family Court recognised her ex was violent, controlling, and obsessive.

Her ex-husband flatly denied every allegation against him. He began to oppose the protection order, and then the custody order, and any property orders, and then challenged the judge's decisions made on those orders, and on, and on.

By 2020, there were 65 applications before the court, judgments show.

Judges called Veronica’s ex “obsessive”, said his claims were “nonsensical”, that he was “fixated” on overturning the orders. One judge bluntly told him he needed to stop his behaviour, even making a plea in a judgment for him to deal with his ex as a responsible parent and for the benefit of their son, to “move on”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The courts declined almost all of Veronica’s ex-husband’s applications. He just filed more.

In the same judgment, the judge effectively referred Veronica to the police for an abusive email the judge considered had breached a protection order. (Veronica did take the email to police, but her ex was not charged.) In another, a judge said the ex-husband was “unreasonable” and his applications “lacked merit”. At one point, two separate judges increased the amount of costs he was ordered to pay by 40%, as a deterrent.

It didn’t work. By 2021, Veronica’s ex-husband had churned through six different lawyers. He’d filed 88 applications. He’d won none of them. Some were even dismissed as an abuse of process. And still, the applications kept coming.

“I said, how many times do I have to go through the same thing?” Veronica says. “And everyone says they feel sorry for me – the lawyers, the psychologists, the police, the judges – but there is nothing they can do because he has a right to access justice.

“What about my right to peace? No-one is talking about that.”

In 2021, Veronica decided to take matters into her own hands. She researched the legal system and applied for an order under section 166 of the Senior Courts Act. Section 166 is designed to prevent abuse of the court process, replacing the former law about “vexatious litigants”. It has three tiers – it can stop a party from beginning or continuing proceedings in a particular matter, a related matter, or in a particular court – and requires an extremely high threshold.

Veronica wanted an extended ban, meaning her ex would be prevented from taking proceedings against her for up to three years. To get it, she needed to prove at least two or more proceedings were without merit. In making her case, Veronica pointed to the entire case history, saying there were at least 55 groundless applications.

Further, she argued her ex was using the court to harass and abuse her.

“Nothing other than a ban will prevent [him] from filing merit-less applications,” she said. She argued the ban was consistent with her rights under the protection order, which her ex-husband had breached in the “guise” of litigation.

The matter was heard before Justice Mathew Downs in the High Court. In making his decision, the judge acknowledged Veronica’s ex-husband was causing hardship to Veronica.

“Rather than addressing the merits, [he] brought needless, merit-less applications; including applications for adjournments; re-litigated points determined against him, as if rulings were not binding; and in turn, caused unnecessary expense and delay,” Downs said.

David White/Stuff Justice Mathew Downs heard the section 166 order, used only for the most vexatious litigants.

But the judge didn’t make the section 166 order, seemingly because he felt the case didn’t quite meet the strict legislative conditions required. He offered two reasons. One, because Veronica’s ex was seen as “responding” to the proceedings Veronica had initiated – whereas the law requires the vexatious litigant to “bring” the hopeless cases. And two, many of the cases weren’t what the court considers “proceedings”, but were smaller kinds of applications – side shows to the main event.

But the judge did offer Veronica some help. Using the High Court’s own powers, Downs made a ruling saying that Veronica’s husband was banned from filing in the High Court until he paid Veronica the $98,000 in court costs he owed her.

‘Not fit for purpose’

However, any relief for Veronica was short-lived. Almost immediately, her ex filed an application against the judgment. When he lost, Veronica says, he filed again in the Court of Appeal. That dragged on for six months, while he tried to bend the rules to get the court to accept the case. Eventually, he abandoned it. At the same time, he also began to take other cases to the Court of Appeal – and even the Supreme Court – before being rejected. Veronica lives in fear he will now go back and file more applications with the Family Court, or maybe even worse, pay the money and start again.

“If he can, every single decision - every minute, every judgment, he will just appeal them,” Veronica says. “I understand how they’ve set the system up – they don’t want to punish people – but they haven’t thought about people abusing the system instead of using it.”

The head of Otago University's Civil Justice Centre, Bridgette Toy-Cronin, says from her perspective, the case shows current laws aren’t fit for purpose.

“Although Veronica has the sympathy of the court and his conduct is outrageous, the power to constrain him is not as strong as one would hope,” she says. “I suspect what we actually need is a law written with this situation in mind – where someone is using the court to perpetuate family violence.”

Supplied Bridgette Toy-Cronin says the rise of litigation abuse is an international issue.

Other countries are struggling with the same issues, she says, balancing access to justice with protecting victims.

Experts have so far suggested two options. “Legal abuse” could be added to the Family Violence Act, alongside other kinds of abuse.

In a statement, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said litigation abuse was covered by existing law, and there were ‘‘no immediate plans’’ to amend the act.

Toy-Cronin says, a new law could be written to be specifically targeted at stalking via the courts.

In 2018, the US state of Tennessee brought in such a law. It lets judges determine whether an abuser is filing lawsuits intended to harass or harm them. Judges can make orders banning abusers from filing further cases for up to seven years.

Veronica says that’s the kind of change that needs to happen here.

“I have pleaded with the police, courts, lawyers, judges, my local MP, and the Attorney-General but no-one has done anything to stop this,” she says. “There’s no law to stop him paying the money, and starting this all over again.”

“Either way I’m doomed, either I get paid, and open the door to more harassment, or I don’t get paid and I’m in debt.”

She wants to begin a petition to change the laws. Some days, she feels she can do it. But some days, she feels so tired that she might give up.

“But I do it for my son,” she says. “And for the fact I won’t let my ex win. His aim is to grind me down and make me miserable, and if that happens then he wins. I can’t have that. I have to push back.”

In the meantime, Veronica’s court-awarded costs have ballooned to $175,000. She is still waiting for her ex-husband to pay up.

Domestic violence: where to get help