Serious Fraud Office seeking to appeal result of NZ First Foundation donations case

NZ First leader Winston Peters answers questions after his party lambasted the Serious Fraud Office for its investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation. (Video first published October 14, 2020)

The Serious Fraud Office is seeking leave to appeal the High Court decision after two men were found not guilty of depositing money into a New Zealand First Foundation account in breach of the Electoral Act.

The duo faced a judge-alone trial at the High Court at Auckland after being charged by the Serious Fraud Office with two charges of obtaining by deception.

They were accused of transferring just under $750,000, which went on party expenses.

Last month, Justice Pheroze Jagose found the pair not guilty.

On Friday, the Serious Fraud Office said the deputy-solicitor general had consented to a leave application and Crown Law have now filed a notice for leave to appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Despite media organisations’ bids to reveal the pair’s identities both before and after the most recent general election, they were granted permanent name suppression.

Neither man charged is a minister or sitting MP or was a candidate prior to the 2020 election.

SUPPLIED A notice for leave to appeal has been filed with the Court of Appeal. (File photo)

At trial, the Crown said that between 2015 and 2020, about 40 donors to the New Zealand First Party believed their donations were going to the party – but they didn’t because of a fraudulent device, trick or stratagem by the defendants.

Instead of the party’s bank account number, five donors were given an account for a business owned by one of the defendants and 35 donors were given the account number of a trust – the New Zealand First Foundation.

Justice Jagose heard the money was spent on a video of Winston Peters’ bus touring New Zealand, an appearance fee for boxer Joseph Parker, leasing and furnishing office space in Wellington for the NZ First Party HQ and a tent at a racing event.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff At trial, a court heard some money was spent on a video of Winston Peters touring on his bus. (File photo)

More money was spent on computer software that helped develop a fundraising database, it was said.

Numerous rich listers and donors said they thought they were donating directly to Peters and the party, not the foundation, the court heard.

Tudor Clee, acting for one of the defendants, said the Serious Fraud Office had no evidence of a crime under the Electoral Act. None of the donors complained or were deceived, he said.

In Justice Jagose’s judgment, he said he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the duo “retained control” of the money against a better claim to it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice Pheroze Jagose found the pair not guilty.

However, he was not satisfied the money donated could be classed as party donations.

But, Justice Jagose said there was a casual relationship between the dishonest scheme and the retention of the money.

Justice Jagose said there was nothing inherently dishonest about one of the defendant’s accounts or the New Zealand First Foundation obtaining the money.

“It expressly was sought to support the party and, as the Serious Fraud Office investigation concluded, applied, for that purpose.

“I do not accept the defendants’ contentions the party essentially delegated all fundraising to Mr Peters, who inferentially is to be regarded as having approved their scheme.

“To the contrary, the evidence includes handwriting attributed to Mr Peters annotating a draft of the fundraising letter to redirect payment to the party’s bank account. And Mr Peters’ contended approval still would not be effective to discharge the scheme’s qualifying dishonesty.”