Auckland man accused of $1.88 million Covid-19 wage subsidy fraud

An Auckland man has been charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for allegedly submitting false Covid wage subsidy applications, totalling $1.88 million.

Hun Min Im, 33, is alleged to have received $600,000 of the $1.88 million he attempted to claim by using 42 applications that contained false information.

This is the first wage subsidy case taken by the SFO.

It has filed 13 charges of obtaining by deception and 29 charges of dishonest use of a document.

Hun Min Im appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday and entered not guilty pleas for all charges. He will next appear in court on November 23.

The Ministry of Social Development referred multiple allegations of serious abuse of the subsidy to the SFO last year following its own investigations.

Ten other investigations by the SFO are ongoing.

“We work hard to protect New Zealanders’ economic wellbeing. The theft of public money is a serious crime which diverts government funds away from where they’re most needed,” SFO director Karen Chang said.

“This is particularly acute in times of crisis, such as during a global pandemic.”