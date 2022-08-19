Teen jailed after stabbing man in neck with hunting knife at boy racer meet

Jaye Glenn Hart pulled a hunting knife from his pants and used it to stab someone multiple times at a boy racer meet at Longburn.

A teenager who nearly killed someone with a hunting knife at a boy racer meet seems to be showing signs he is maturing, a judge says.

But Jay Glenn Hart​ will have to continue his journey in prison, after being sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to three years’ jail for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Hart, 19, committed the crime on February 11 at a boy racer meet at at Works Rd, Longburn – one of many areas in and around Palmerston North plagued by boy racers.

Hart was there with a female friend, who sent a message to a 28-year-old male saying she wanted to be picked up.

READ MORE:

* Residents predicted weekend burnouts would turn violent

* Hunting knife kept in pants used to stab man at Manawatū boy racer meet

* Killer who drove three hours to stab ex-partner to death has appeal dismissed



Police were already on the scene – a person was hit by a vehicle and a police officer assaulted the same night – when the 28-year-old arrived.

He spoke to some people before approaching the car Hart was in.

Hart got out and started a confrontation, which moved to the footpath where Hart lifted his top, pulled a sheathed hunting knife out of his pants and used it to stab the man multiple times.

Police immediately attended to the victim while Hart, who cut his own hand, unsuccessfully tried to get his friends to take him to hospital.

He managed to wave down a ride, but police picked up him shortly after.

In his victim impact statement, the stabbed man said he suffered multiple cuts, including a minor but very visible one between his eyebrows.

The wounds to his neck and face caused the most concern, requiring two surgeries, internal stitches and three months off of work.

Medical staff told him he was millimetres from having his oesophagus cut, which could be fatal, while the wounds caused him to lose 700 millilitres of blood in five minutes.

His left shoulder did not operate properly due to tendon damage caused by a stab wound to the left side of his neck, with a physiotherapist saying it may not come right.

While not remembering anything about the stabbing itself, the victim said his family and friends had to go through the trauma of hearing about, then seeing, his condition.

Hart was also sentenced on Friday for unrelated offending, including breaching a protection order against his former partner and assaulting police during an incident at the Palmerston North courthouse in August.

Submissions from lawyers were limited on Friday, as Hart pleaded guilty after getting a sentence indication.

Defence lawyer Mike Ryan​ said despite Hart being eligible for significant discounts to his sentence due to his age, remorse and early guilty plea, he knew his fate.

“He has come to court ready to go to jail and serve his sentence.”

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said there were links between Hart’s upbringing and his impulsive actions.

He spent time in Oranga Tamariki care, regularly witnessed family violence and substance abuse, had mental health issues and possibly issues from historic head injuries.

But the actions were extremely serious, with millimetres deciding the victim’s fate.

“It had the potential to cause the loss of another human being’s life.”

Hart accepting he had issues, wanting to get help and his good performance on bail, even when he knew was going to jail, were all signs he was maturing, the judge said.