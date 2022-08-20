Eye surgeon declared bankrupt on day of alleged armed home invasion

Dr Ian Dallison, a prominent Christchurch eye surgeon, faces six charges including attempted murder in relation to an alleged home invasion in Lyttelton.

A prominent Christchurch eye surgeon who allegedly attacked a couple in their home while armed with a pistol, trying to kill one of them, had been declared bankrupt that day.

Dr Ian William Dallison can be named after an appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The 65-year-old, who remains in custody, pleaded not guilty to six charges stemming from the incident on St Davids St, Lyttelton, Christchurch on August 4.

It’s alleged Dallison drove in his red Porsche to the home of property developer and former cafe owner Alberto Ceccarelli, unlawfully entered the property using a pistol as a weapon, then wounded Ceccarelli and his wife with intent to cause the couple grievous bodily harm.

Dallison was already charged with unlawfully entering a property using a pistol as a weapon and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He now faces a charge of attempting to murder a man at the address.

Dallison, said to be a keen hunter, allegedly took to Lyttelton six firearms – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Sterling model 300 handgun, an accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver and a small silver handgun – on the day of the home invasion. Dallison is known to be a prolific gun collector. He had a room at his home dedicated to their storage and a cache of more than 100 firearms was found at his property by police after the alleged attack. Some were understood to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

He is also charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, a maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns in Christchurch.

Dallison’s lawyer, Kerryn Beaton QC, told Judge Bruce Davidson he no longer sought interim name suppression. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected trial by jury. Dallison, wearing an orange shirt and glasses, was silent for most of the hearing.

Dallison is a doctor at Christchurch Eye Surgery. His bio, since removed from the website, said he worked in acute and general ophthalmology and performed cataract and glaucoma surgery, as well as correcting abnormal eye movements and direction.

With his name suppression lapsed, it can be reported that Dallison was declared bankrupt on August 4.

A charging order, which would prevent Dallison selling his home without paying debts, has been registered against his home in Helmores Ln, Merivale, which is estimated to be worth more than $2 million.

In 2015 Dallison unsuccessfully went to the Court of Appeal regarding a High Court order to pay his ex-wife about $1m.

Dallison sought leave from the appeal court to challenge a High Court judgment that mostly upheld a Family Court ruling on a relationship property claim by his wife Jan van Dyk, a nurse.

The couple separated in 2006.

The Family Court ruling awarded van Dyk $1,151,731 (reduced by the High Court to $1,025,151). Dallison argued the previous courts had used the wrong method to value three business entities – an ophthalmology practice, Laser Vision Company Ltd and Eyequip Ltd. The Family Court valued the assets on a capitalised earnings approach.

It also ruled a Papanui Rd property formerly owned by Eyequip Ltd had been transferred to a family trust in Dallison's name, to defeat a claim under the Property Relationships Act 1976.

The court ordered Dallison to pay van Dyk's legal costs and disbursements.

The case has been transferred to the High Court for his next appearance on September 9. No bail application was made.