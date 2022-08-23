Homicide investigation launched after death of man on Auckland's North Shore

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man on a North Shore street.

Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, died on Ocean View Rd shortly before 10pm in Hillcrest on Tuesday, August 16, after reports of an altercation.

Emergency services gave Hay medical assistance at the scene, but he died. A second person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but police have confirmed it was now being treated as suspicious.

Neighbours on Ocean View Rd reported they heard screaming and shouts prior to Hay’s death on the street.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said police’s thoughts were with Hay’s family and friends.

“The Northcote community will have seen a police presence in place around Ocean View Rd while a thorough scene examination has taken place.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police stood guard in Auckland's Hillcrest after Kevin Hay was killed.

“We would like to reassure the community this is thought to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.”

One person had already been arrested at the scene but had been charged with an unrelated matter, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 105 and referencing file number 220817/9185.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.