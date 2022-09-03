Man who lied about manslaughter conviction to enter NZ loses deportation fight

A man concealed his manslaughter conviction when he entered New Zealand because he thought it was of “little relevance”.

The man – a 43-year-old citizen of Samoa – has now lost an appeal against deportation for providing false and misleading information.

A recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal shows Faaupu Aita Salima​ came to New Zealand with his wife, Etelini,​ and two youngest children on three-month visitor visas in December 2019.

However, he did not declare his 2002 conviction for manslaughter in his visitor visa application.

READ MORE:

* Woman unlawfully in NZ for 22 years granted residence because of children

* Man allowed to stay in New Zealand after conning people out of thousands of dollars

* Man finds out he's not his son's biological father during residence application



When Aita Salima​ applied for a further visitor visa in 2020, Immigration New Zealand raised concerns about the lack of declaration and he became liable for deportation.

Aita Salima explained he had got in a fight in his village in Samoa when he was 22 and a man had “died of injuries”.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces border re-opening and immigration changes.

He had served two-and-a-half years in prison and was now “mature and responsible”, he said.

Aita Salima’s lawyer, John Petris,​ said his client had not declared his conviction because it had occurred 18 years ago.

“Given the length of time that had passed, [his] conviction was of little relevance now.”

According to Immigration New Zealand, applicants are automatically declined visitor visas when they have been sentenced to a prison term of five years or more.

It is not known how long Aita Salima’s total sentence was or what proportion of that sentence he served before being released on parole.

Petris said Aita Salima’s family connections in New Zealand – his three oldest children were all adopted by extended family members, had lived in New Zealand for years and were New Zealand citizens – “outweighed any negative aspects in relation to the conviction”.

However, the tribunal disagreed, saying those connections did not amount to exceptional circumstances.

It declined the appeal and ordered the family to leave New Zealand – but gave them a seven-month grace period so they could get their affairs in order.

If they did not leave within those seven months, they would be deemed to be deported, the decision said.