Former Lake Alice patient sexually abused hours after leaving psychiatric facility

Graham Booth sexually abusing a girl, who had just been released from Lake Alice psychiatric hospital, nightly while his wife was in the house. (File image)

A woman who was sexually abused as a teenage girl says she went from being a “guinea pig” at Lake Alice to a different kind of torture.

But despite pleading guilty to repeatedly raping and indecently assaulting her, the offender still denies wrongdoing.

Graeme Ian Booth​, 74, shook his head repeatedly as he was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to four years and 10 months’ prison for rape and indecent assault.

His wife, sitting in the back of court supporting him, verbally made clear she did not believe the victim.

READ MORE:

* The truth about Lake Alice: New Zealand's great shame

* Crown Law Office did not provide significant piece of evidence to police investigations into Lake Alice

* Lake Alice trauma passed to the next generation

* Lake Alice abuse survivor never found hope



Booth, who knew the girl, sexually preyed on her when she was a teen in the 1970s.

The first instance took place just hours after she was released from Lake Alice psychiatric hospital to stay with him and his wife in Tararua.

Lake Alice in Rangitīkei is notorious for its treatment of children and adolescents, with former patients telling Stuff and the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse of Care they were subjected to inhumane treatment.

Booth sneaked into the girl’s room in the early hours of the morning and indecently assaulted her the first night she stayed, telling her she would enjoy it, before leaving to go to work.

He did that every night for a week until she was able to go home.

The first rape took place in the mid-1970s while they were both at a function in Horowhenua.

She went to have a rest in a bedroom after Booth plied her with alcohol.

He then went to a room nearby and called for help, with the girl hearing his cries and going to assist him.

He took that opportunity to rape her.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Lake Alice was a place of torture and people being treated like “guinea pigs”, a former patient says.

The second rape took place a few years later while the girl was babysitting for Booth and his wife while they were at a function.

He returned home alone and told the girl she looked good before raping her.

He then left to go back to the function, returning later in the evening with his wife.

The girl, now a woman, told the court she was sent to Lake Alice because she did not want to go to school.

Her time there was “torture” with people treated as “guinea pigs” for electroconvulsive therapy.

”I lived in fear of doctors, nurses and men in charge – even police.

”My faith in men washed away.”

She felt she would not be believed since she had spent time in Lake Alice, but the court process was a way to be “heard for once in my life”.

Her life had been one of “overwhelming pain, dying on the inside” and attempts to take her life due to Booth's actions.

While Booth had pleaded guilty, he got his lawyer to enter the pleas on his behalf, she said.

“Today is your chance to say ‘I am guilty’.

“Three words. Say it.”

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said Booth told a pre-sentence report writer he denied any wrongdoing and accused the victim of lying.

His offending was pre-meditated and calculated, especially the rape involving alcohol and calling for help.

“You have heard how she feels,” the judge said. “[The offences] have caused immeasurable hurt to a young girl who was vulnerable.”