Man jailed for year-long campaign against ex-partner, sharing intimate photos of her online

Samuel Faiaoga Andrews accessed his ex-partner’s Instagram account to obtain and distribute intimate photos of her. (File pic)

A man who wanted to get back with his ex-partner flipped his thinking, going on to share intimate photos of her with her friends and create a false news article alleging she was a dodgy employee.

While he was suffering mental health issues at the time, a judge says it was clear the offending was designed to harm the woman.

Samuel Faiaoga Andrews​ was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to nine months’ prison for charges stemming from a year-long slate of offending against his ex-partner.

Despite there being a protection order in place, Andrews sent her numerous emails and text messages expressing a desire to reconcile in October.

He then managed to receive his ex-partner’s new partner’s stolen cellphone, bank card and driver’s licence two months later.

He turned his attention back to his ex when, in January, he created a mock-up of a false newspaper article, complete with the paper’s masthead, which suggested his ex had been involved in professional misconduct.

He then sent the article to her manager and workmates, creating issues for her at work.

STUFF Men are the worst Kiwi offenders for online abuse and harassment. In 2017-18 year, 91 per cent of the 53 people convicted for an offence under the Harmful Digital Communications Act were men. (First published in February 2019)

He and another man went around to his ex’s new partner’s house a few days later, in the middle of the night, but fled after being confronted.

There was then a 10-month break in offending, broken by Andrews managing to gain access to his ex’s Instagram account.

He used that access to find private intimate photos of her, which he shared to 14 of her contacts.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Barber said Andrews’ crimes were a “clear pattern of...revictimisation.”

Defence lawyer Steven Lack said reports showed Andrews was fairly unwell at the time, both with mental health and addiction issues.

Judge Jonathan Krebs agreed, saying Andrews’ ex probably did not realise just how unwell he was.

But that did not excuse what happened, as it caused harm and distress.

“It was a series of attacks by you on the victim, simply because you were unable to emotionally process and work through the demise of your relationship,” the judge said.

The sharing of the intimate photos was especially serious, done purely to cause her harm.

“She was perfectly entitled to have them and store them, and you were completely unentitled to access them and distribute them.”