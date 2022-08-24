Police officer feared staff would be assaulted at anti-lockdown protest, court hears

William (Billy) Te Kahika Jr is charged with organising and attending a gathering on the first day of a Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown in August 2021.

A police officer was “significantly concerned” for the safety of his staff at an anti-lockdown protest allegedly organised by Billy Te Kahika Jr​ and Vinny Eastwood​, a court has heard.

Te Kahika and Eastwood​ are jointly charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending an outdoor gathering.

The charges relate to an anti-lockdown protest that took place outside the TVNZ building in central Auckland on the first day of a Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown on August 18, 2021.

Both Te Kahika and Eastwood deny the charges, and are facing a judge alone trial before Judge Peter Winter at the Auckland District Court.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff YouTuber Vincent (Vinny) Eastwood is jointly charged with Billy Te Kahika.

On Tuesday, police prosecutor Philip Mann​ told the court Te Kahika gave police prior warning about his plan to organise a protest for 200 to 300 people.

A senior police officer, who has name suppression, said Te Kahika was advised against proceeding with the protest, to which Te Kahika said he had a right to protest under the Bill of Rights Act.

On Wednesday, the court heard from police Sergeant Luke Curran, who said protesters were greeting and hugging Te Kahika, who addressed the crowd about Covid-19, lockdown and the Government.

“It was clear he was the organiser.”

Curran instructed a team of police officers to tell protesters to go home or face arrest but withdrew his direction after he became “significantly concerned” for his staff’s safety due to hostility from protesters.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The court heard about 100 people attended the protest.

Many of the protesters were expressing distaste towards the Government, legislation and Covid-19, and were berating passers-by and journalists, he said.

“I was concerned that one of my staff was going to be assaulted.

“No-one was wearing masks and there was no attempt to social distance.”

Defence lawyer Paul Borich​ QC questioned why Curran did not tell Te Kahika to shut down the protest.

Curran said he served and read aloud a notice to Te Kahika that the protest could be in breach of Covid-19 law. He believed the notice made it clear Te Kahika could face legal ramifications if the protest continued.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The court has been shown multiple Facebook broadcasts made by Billy Te Kahika on the day of the protest.

Asked by Eastwood’s defence lawyer, Nathan Batts, if any of his staff were injured at the protest, Curran said he was not aware of any injuries or assault charges resulting from the protest.

On Tuesday, the court was shown three Facebook broadcasts by Te Kahika, in which he appeared to encourage people to attend the protest.

Eastwood made similar broadcasts to social media, Mann added.

Also seen in the broadcasts was Te Kahika walking around the Auckland central city, commending people for not wearing masks, and his arrest at the protest.

Despite the Ministry of Justice requiring all court users to wear a mask under the Covid-19 orange light setting, Te Kahika and Eastwood’s supporters were largely unmasked.

The trial continues.