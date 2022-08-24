Two men charged after death of man on Auckland's North Shore

Armed police in Auckland's Hillcrest after the death in Northcote.

Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a man on a North Shore street.

Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, died on Ocean View Rd shortly before 10pm in Hillcrest on Tuesday, August 16, after reports of an altercation.

Emergency services gave Hay medical assistance at the scene, but he died. A second person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said the two men who had been charged were 55 and 56.

READ MORE:

* Homicide investigation launched after death of man on Auckland's North Shore



Both were from Northcote.

They were due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the wider community,” McNaughton said.

“We want to acknowledge Kevin’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”