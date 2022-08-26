Michael Hill 'significantly' ramps up security after spate of Auckland break-ins

A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight

Jewellery franchise Michael Hill has “significantly” beefed up security measures at its Auckland stores after a string of robberies and break-ins over the past year.

Stores in both Newmarket and Takapuna were targeted on Tuesday night.

Police said offenders walked away with stolen items in Newmarket, but did not manage to steal anything from the Takapuna branch.

Takapuna Michael Hill was earlier targeted in a daylight robbery which saw a car stolen and staff threatened.

READ MORE:

* Pascoes hit by second jewellery heist in seven days in Auckland break-in

* Michael Hill Jewellers store in Pukekohe robbed twice in a year

* Jeweller 'shaken' by armed raid in which up to $180k of gold and diamonds taken



Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe and St Lukes Mall have all been hit. Stores in Auckland’s CBD, Henderson and Albany have also been targeted.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police said offenders walked away with stolen items in Newmarket on Tuesday night, but were unable to profit from targeting the Takapuna branch.

Michael Hill’s corporate office has made little comment over the past 12 months in relation to the robberies. Chief executive Daniel Bracken refused to comment when approached about the incidents.

However, board chairperson Rob Fyfe said the company was “deeply concerned” with the number of incidents at its branches.

“Our primary focus is on supporting our staff and customers caught up in these incidents,” he said in a statement.

Those staff included the ones who were working during the Takapuna branch’s smash and grab incident in June, which occurred in the afternoon.

Peter Meecham Michael Hill board chairman, Rob Fyfe told Stuff on Wednesday the company was “deeply concerned” with the number of security incidents at the branches.

Fyfe’s statement went on to say the company was working closely with the police.

“[We have] made a number of changes to our security protocols and have further improvements being rolled out.”

The improvements, according to Fyfe, had seen an increase in the number of alleged offenders being apprehended and prosecuted.

He wouldn’t comment on the nature of the improvements due to security reasons, but said they had been “a significant investment for the business”.

Meanwhile, staff at other jewellery stores are suffering trauma and shutting their shops due to the stress of break-ins.

The robbery of Brownsons Jewellers in Meadowbank a few months ago left the manager in counselling after armed men stormed the shop and stole a number of items.

Brownsons director Jaynend Raniga said one of his close friends had her jewellery business ramraided twice in quick succession. She closed the doors permanently as a result.

Jewellers and Watchmakers of New Zealand released a statement at the beginning of August expressing “extreme concern” at the recent examples of lawlessness.

“The overwhelming impression is that there are no consequences to the actions of these perpetrators of these crimes,” president Brian Barrett said.

Michael Hill is expected to release its annual results on Friday.