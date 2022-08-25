Prisoner jumps dock, tries to attack lawyer ahead of attempted murder sentencing

Anthony John Wheble was set to be sentenced at the High Court on Thursday.

A prisoner set to be sentenced for attempting to murder a fellow inmate jumped a dock at the High Court and attempted to attack a lawyer ahead of his sentencing on Thursday.

Anthony John Wheble, 27, was quickly tackled down by security guards, before being taken down to the cells at the High Court at Auckland. No one was injured.

After an adjournment, his lawyer Baden Meyer told Justice Graham Lang that Wheble had since smashed up windows in the cell.

Justice Lang said safety was paramount and adjourned the sentencing to next week.

Wheble was set to be sentenced on a charge of attempting to murder fellow inmate Brent Charlton back in January 2020 at New Zealand’s maximum security prison.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Justice Graham Lang adjourned the sentencing. (File photo)

This isn’t the first time Wheble has attacked a fellow inmate. Back in October 2018 while serving a term of imprisonment at Otago Corrections Facility, he armed himself with a modified plastic knife with a metal razorblade fused to one end.

He ran up behind fellow inmate Deigo Marques and slit his throat.

Wheble was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for attempting to murder Marques.

At that sentencing in 2019, Justice Kit Toogood said Wheble was a “paradigm example of the historic failure of our welfare and criminal justice systems to help young offenders”.