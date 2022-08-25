Anti-lockdown protest 'would be OK' after Black Lives Matter demos, court told

Billy Te Kahika Jr is charged with organising and attending a gathering on the first day of a Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown in August 2021.

Billy Te Kahika believed his anti-lockdown protest held in level 4 would be allowed, as police did not charge the organisers of the Black Lives Matter protests attended by thousands during Covid-19 alert level 2.

Te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood​ are jointly charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending an outdoor gathering.

The charges relate to an anti-lockdown protest that took place outside the TVNZ building in central Auckland on the first day of a Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown on August 18, 2021.

Both Te Kahika and Eastwood deny the charges, and are facing a judge alone trial before Judge Peter Winter at the Auckland District Court.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff YouTuber Vincent (Vinny) Eastwood is jointly charged alongside Billy Te Kahika.

Earlier in the trial, police prosecutor Philip Mann​ said Te Kahika gave police prior warning about his plan to organise a protest for 200 to 300 people.

In his evidence, Te Kahika said he contacted police – as he had done for previous protests – to ensure the safety of protesters, the public and police and to prevent disorderly behaviour and violence.

A senior police officer, who has name suppression, previously said Te Kahika was advised against proceeding with the protest, to which Te Kahika said he had a right to protest under the Bill of Rights Act.

“‘If we don’t have that [the Bill of Rights Act], we’ve got nothing in our country.

“I feel ashamed in my heart that our New Zealand country, for which my tīpuna died to protect for our freedoms, that our country would so shallowly dismantle them ... on the basis of a flu virus.”

Te Kahika’s lawyer, Paul Borich, QC, asked him about the Black Lives Matter protests attended by thousands of people across New Zealand on June 1, 2020.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Thousands of people attended the Black Lives Matter protests across New Zealand in June 2020. Pictured are protesters at Auckland’s Aotea Square.

The country was under Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions at the time, meaning gatherings with more than 100 people were not allowed. The organisers of the protests were not charged.

Te Kahika said this gave him the impression the government respected the right to peaceful protest during lockdown conditions if the protest was managed responsibly with the police.

There were around 10,000 people at the Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland alone and Te Kahika estimated there were between 80 and 100 people at his.

He claimed he was assured by the senior police officer that they took a “graduated approach to arrest”. As long as he worked with police and shut down the protest if it got too big, “things would be OK,” Te Kahika said.

Te Kahika also said he was told a police officer named Luke would contact and arrange to meet with him ahead of the protest, but it was 40 minutes into the protest when Sergeant Luke Curran made himself known to Te Kahika to serve him with a warning notice.

On Wednesday, Curran told the court he was “significantly concerned” for his staff’s safety due to hostility from protesters.

Many of the protesters were expressing distaste towards the Government, legislation and Covid-19, and were berating passers-by and journalists, he said.

“I was concerned that one of my staff was going to be assaulted.”

Eastwood is yet to give evidence. The trial continues.