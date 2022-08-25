Woman admits charge of careless driving causing death of teenage cyclist Levi James

The notorious Royal Oak roundabout where Levi James was killed in March. (File photo)

A 23-year-old woman has admitted a charge of careless driving, causing the death of a cyclist near a notorious Auckland roundabout.

Hannah Louise Tilsley was alleged to have opened her car door while parked on the side of the road, leading to Levi James being hit by another vehicle.

Tilsley appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday where her lawyer Sam Wimsett said a guilty plea could be entered to the charge of careless driving causing death.

Wimsett asked for no conviction to be entered as he would be filing an application for a discharge without conviction. Wimsett also asked for a referral for restorative justice.

READ MORE:

* Auckland cycleway 'narrower than handlebars' not fixed four years after complaints

* Teen cyclist's death near notorious Auckland roundabout 'entirely preventable'

* Cyclists in dark about double-lane roundabout skills, fatal crash inquiry hears

* Roundabout markings contributed to fatal cyclist crash, coroner hears



Judge Kevin Muir acknowledged James’ family who were present in the court on Thursday.

Judge Muir set a sentencing date for November.

James, 19, was on his bike on March 5 on Manukau Rd, near the recently reconstructed Royal Oak roundabout, when he was struck and killed by a truck.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Royal Oak roundabout was recently redesigned, with work completed in December 2021. (File photo)

Cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland has previously described James’ death as “entirely preventable”.

“Manukau Rd is designated by Auckland Transport as a strategic cycling route, but it still has no separated bike lanes,” Mitchell said.

“This death could have been prevented by the traffic engineers who have prioritised the movement of cars over the safety of people walking and cycling.”

The roundabout and its feeder roads were subject to safety upgrades consultation in late 2019.

Public feedback urged AT to make the area safer for bikes, with 40% of respondents saying improvements for cyclists were desperately needed.

Another 2018 independent safety review suggested lowering speed limits on the approaches to the roundabout from 50kph to 30kph.

The review also set out a number of safety improvements for cyclists, such as removing on-street parking near the approach to the roundabout and providing dedicated bike lanes.

However, none of these recommendations were implemented during the Royal Oak roundabout’s recent redesign, completed in December.

AT has also committed to Vision Zero, which aims for no deaths or serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050.

James' mother, Kim, told the NZ Herald at the time, losing her son was the “most devastating thing ever”.

“I could never have imagined what it would have been like, and now that we're in the middle of it, there’s nothing worse.”

She believed the 19-year-old was on his way to see his grandmother when he was struck.