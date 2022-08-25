Guns and cars seized by police in relation to Auckland firearms incident

A revolver located by police during a vehicle stop in Flat Bush last week.

Guns and cars have been seized by police as part of an operation targeting gangs.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said frontline staff in Counties Manukau East stopped a vehicle of interest in Flat Bush late last week and a revolver with ammunition was found inside.

“This has lead Operation Cobalt staff to conduct a further search warrant at a nearby Flat Bush address,” Proctor said.

A sawn-off shotgun and cartridges were found at the property and charges were laid against two men who were in the vehicle.

Proctor said a 36-year-old man, who was the passenger and also a patched King Cobra member, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was also charged with unrelated offending.

Three late-model European vehicles were also impounded by police and Proctor said a gun had reportedly been pointed from one of the cars in the Ōtara area earlier this month.

“This is a great example of police staff working together to achieve the aims of Operation Cobalt in targeting unlawful activity," Proctor said.

"While there is a team of dedicated Operation Cobalt staff across the country, it also involves a whole-of-police approach to suppressing and disrupting this illegal activity.”

Proctor said inquiries into the initial firearms incident in Ōtara were ongoing.