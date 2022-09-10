One man 'possessed by the devil', two stabbings 10 years apart, a mum dead

Ten years after a stabbing rampage across Christchurch, mental health patient Zakariye Hussein wanted to stab someone again. Just about anybody would do. Sam Sherwood reports on the man who claimed he was “possessed by the devil”.

The bus ride came first as Zakariye Mohamed Hussein left Hillmorton Hospital to go to a family member’s home in Sockburn.

Thinking about the hospital as he walked from the bus stop, he became angry, angry enough to want to stab someone, something he had done before with devastating effect. He saw a man mowing his lawn. He would do, Hussein thought, and headed off to get a knife from the family member’s home.

He grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen drawer, hid it in his jacket pocket and went back to stab the man mowing his lawns. On his way he saw two men washing their car and thought about stabbing them instead. But it was too close to his family’s home, and he didn’t want his sister to see.

Laisa Waka, a religious 52-year-old Fijian woman, had spent the day working at the Arvida Ilam retirement village, before taking the bus to her home in Sockburn. Her 11-year-old boy was home from school and waiting for her.

Shortly before 4.20pm on June 25, when she was only two doors from home, Hussein attacked her with the knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

Residents rushed to help Waka, trying to resuscitate her as she lay on the footpath.

The ambulance arrived and paramedics tried in vain to save her life as her son watched from their house, not realising the paramedics were desperately trying to keep his mother alive.

On Friday, Hussein pleaded guilty to murder.

While he was a stranger to Waka, he was no stranger to police.

Tom Kerkhofs/Supplied via tv3 Zakariye Mohamed Hussein, pictured in 2012, amid a stabbing rampage.

His guilty plea means it can now be reported that Hussein went on a stabbing rampage in Christchurch in 2012, for which he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

At the time one of his victims, who was stabbed 11 times, said the sentence was too short and worried Hussein would strike again.

“Could he go out of control again? … That’s what concerns me.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have survived it. Someone else may not be,” the victim said.

The words proved prophetic.

SUPPLIED Laisa Waka was killed as she walked home from work.

‘This is it, I’m dying’

About 6.30am on March 15, 2012, a caretaker and teacher at Redwood School came across Hussein, then 27, sleeping on the school grounds.

After he threatened them with a knife, they locked themselves in a classroom and prepared for Hussein, who was smashing classroom windows, to break in. After police arrived, he fled, accosting Marteine Robin as she delivered pies to the school.

Robin recalls seeing Hussein walking down the middle of the road as he threw a stick at her truck’s windscreen. As she pulled over at the school and saw him walk towards the truck she wound the passenger window down to “give him an earful”.

As he got closer she became more concerned and wound the window up. However, she’d left the passenger door unlocked.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ten years ago, Marteine Robin was kidnapped and stabbed by Zakariye Hussein while he hijacked her car.

“He was in the truck within 10 seconds.”

He held one knife to the back of her neck and another to her side and told her to “drive”.

She says her instant reaction was that she was about to either be raped or killed.

With tears streaming down her face, she drove through Christchurch, taking apparently random turns.

''I was so hoping somebody would take notice. But nobody did,” she said at the time.

She tried to talk him down. He admitted he had ''issues''. ''I told him everybody had f...ing issues.''

After about 20 minutes, the pair heard a siren and Hussein warned her not to stop for police.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Zakariye Mohamed Hussein, 37, in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday, admitted killing Laisa Waka by stabbing her in the street and earlier injuring a nurse at Hillmorton Hospital.

''I told him I would f...ing stop, and hopefully they shoot your arse.''

He stabbed her in the left shoulder. She gritted her teeth and carried on driving, blood pouring down her arm.

“My whole arm was dead, and I asked if he could drive a manual because I couldn't change the gears and I started swearing at him, and he told me to stop swearing, so I told him to f... off."

As they drove through Hoon Hay, Hussein told her to pull over, and he wrapped one knife in her polarfleece and put the other in his bag. As soon as the truck stopped, Robin jumped out and ran for safety.

''I just started banging on bonnets and I went to a car and told them I had been carjacked and stabbed and to ring the cops.''

Waiting at lights was council traffic engineer Michael Thomson, who had detoured down Hoon Hay Rd to avoid traffic.

“I thought ‘there’s a lot of banging… it sounds like car doors and a whole lot of commotion going on’, but I couldn’t see what was happening.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Michael Thomson was stabbed 11 times by Zakariye Mohamed Hussein in 2012.

His passenger door was unlocked and suddenly Hussein was inside.

“He held a knife to my throat and said ‘drive’.”

The lights turned green and Thomson paused for a moment to consider his options.

When he saw a gap, he “floored it” and steering the car into a concrete block wall, hoping the crash would distract Hussein.

“The bloody airbags didn’t go off. I tried taking my seatbelt off, and he’s stabbing me.”

He was stabbed 11 times, in his chest, face, and hand. Despite the blood pouring from his wounds, he didn’t feel any pain.

Thomson managed to get out of his car as another passerby, Jade Lynn, confronted Hussein with a crowbar from his truck.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jade Lynn confronted Hussein armed with a crowbar from his truck.

“I remember standing on Hoon Hay Rd with blood pumping out of me thinking ‘this is it, I’m dying’,” Thomson said.

“The last thing I remember is being bundled into an ambulance and [I] lost consciousness.”

Police tried to subdue Hussein with pepper spray and a Taser. Both failed.

Hussein ran at one officer, who backed away and fired two shots, putting an end to the attack.

‘Possessed by the Devil’

About three months after the stabbings Hussein pleaded guilty to five charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, two charges of kidnapping, and two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Defence lawyer Allister Davis told the court Hussein had been off his medication for a considerable time.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police block the road near the scene of Waka’s death on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch.

“He is filled with remorse. He doesn’t know what has caused this. He has explained to clinicians he felt he was possessed by the Devil.”

He was usually quietly spoken, shy, reserved, polite, and did not want to get into difficulties, Davis said.

Davis highlighted Hussein’s background, and how he had fled Somalia when civil war broke out.

Hussein, who arrived in New Zealand when he was 18, saw his uncle being shot and lived with “bullets around every corner”, Davis said.

Thomson, who was not at the sentencing, recalls being upset that the sentence was so short. He remembers telling reporters of his concern for some other poor innocent person.

At the time he said: “If he’s a model prisoner and gets back out into society in a relatively short period of time … could he go out of control again? Is there a risk? That’s what concerns me. I’m extremely fortunate to have survived it. Someone else may not be.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hussein was shot by police following the stabbing rampage.

The parole reports

It’s not clear how much time Hussein spent in prison. He was the subject of an order under the Mental Health Act and was an inpatient at Hillmorton Hospital.

Robin went to his first parole hearing, more than three years into his sentence, and told the Parole Board she did not believe Hussein felt any remorse for what he had done.

She wrote letters to the board for his future appearances, saying she believed he should not be released.

“I said unless he actually gets help then keep him inside because he will do it again... it would be worse, instead of assaulting somebody he would kill someone.”

One Parole Board report noted he was violent towards hospital staff, including in May 2017.

Stuff Michael Thomson crashed into a concrete wall, hoping the airbags would go off and distract Hussein.

However, provided his mental state remained “clinically stable”, a graduated transition plan to the community could be considered, the report said.

Hussein was due to finish his sentence in September 2018, but was instead back in court for pouring hot black coffee over a forensic nurse’s head.

The nurse received burns to his right cheek, ear and chest.

The court was told that Hussein’s mental health was stabilising, and defence counsel Michael Sandom said the threat of jail had been “a real motivator” for him to engage in mental health treatment.

Thomson recalls reading about the incident involving the nurse.

“My wife and I are no experts on mental health, but we instantly thought this man is clearly not recovering.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hussein’s 2012 crime spree involved kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive a truck around Christchurch.

Laisa Waka

Waka moved to New Zealand from Fiji for a better life in 2018 and was a respected member of Christchurch’s Moraia Fijian Parish, where she sang in the choir and was known for her baking.

Waka, who married her husband, Nemani Tunidau, in 1998, had four children, three of whom still live in Fiji.

Tunidau, a builder, moved to New Zealand for work about two years before his wife, and the couple had applied for residency.

On June 25, Tunidau dropped his wife at the rest home where she had worked for about a year. Tunidau was off to Waimate for the day to deliver clothes to hard-up members of the Fijian community who’d recently moved there.

“I’ll see you after work,” were the last words he said to his wife.

One News Zakariye Mohamed Hussein pictured in the Christchurch District Court in 2012.

The hospital told police Hussein was missing about 4.45pm.

Tunidau was returning from Waimate when police phoned, wanting to meet him at the parish pastor’s home.

It was there that he learnt his wife was dead.

“I was lost for words – I couldn’t believe it. She was the love of my life,” he said afterwards.

Their children, like him, were struck with grief and missing her desperately.

“Their whole world has been turned upside-down.”

The couple’s 11-year-old son was traumatised.

“He keeps saying, ‘Why mum?’.”

Anger with nurse

The summary also reveals an incident at Hillmorton Hospital last year.

About 1am on December 16, 2021, Hussein spoke to a nurse about his anger at being denied leave from the hospital.

As he returned to his room, he set off alarms along the way. A team of nurses, including the victim, approached him, and he armed himself with a pen that he wrapped in paper for better grip.

“As the nursing team got to the defendant, he swung the pen at the neck of the first victim, missing and hitting her in the arm.”

Hussein was restrained, and was not charged for the incident until after Waka’s death.

The summary said he told police he felt it was “not relevant in light of his other, more serious charge”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Michael Thomson believes there were some ‘massive failings’ that led to Hussein being released into the community.

‘It should not have happened’

When Thomson found out about Waka’s death he could only think of “the poor woman and her family”.

When more information surfaced – including the man’s age, his family living in Sockburn, and that he was in the care of mental health services – Thomson started putting the pieces together. His first emotion was anger, followed by sadness.

Waka should not be dead, he said.

“People have made decisions that have ended up in a poor, innocent woman losing her life, four children not having a mother.”

He believes “massive failings” led to Hussein being allowed to leave and killing Waka.

He doesn’t believe Hussein is evil. He sees him as a “severely disturbed man”.

“He is just totally incapable of any rational thought… I think he’s just so badly affected. He should not have been out,” he says. “It could have been anybody.”

Thomson, who still suffers pain in his right hand, tries not to dwell on the events of March 15, 2012, and instead focusses on how lucky he was to have survived.

Waka was not so fortunate.

Waka’s murder has prompted two reviews – one into Hussein’s care at Hillmorton Hospital, the other into the secure unit where he was held.

The director of mental health, Dr John Crawshaw, also invoked a rarely used statutory power to order an inspection of Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital secure unit.

“This incident occurred in the context of concerns being raised about the safety and care being offered by these services,” Crawshaw said.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson earlier said mental health services in New Zealand were under “immense pressure”.

Waka’s death was an “enormous tragedy” for her family and friends as well as the accused, and the staff who had been caring for him, Robinson said.

Research showed people experiencing mental distress were less violent than the average person, and were in fact more likely to be the victims of violence, Robinson said.

“Most people who experience mental distress can have significant recovery and live rewarding and fulfilling lives if they have the right levels of support,” he said.