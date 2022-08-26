Person critically injured, two arrested after firearms incident in Auckland's Papatoetoe

Two people have been arrested after a person was critically injured in a shooting in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police were called to reports of a person injured at a house on Elizabeth Ave at about 9pm on Thursday.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, Bright said, but was now stable.

Detectives and investigators are at the scene of the incident in Papatoetoe.

A neighbour who lived near the property said she heard one loud gunshot on Thursday night.

“It was loud. I thought, ‘That must be a gunshot.’ I turned off my lights to see if I could see anything. We were a bit worried.”

Another neighbour said seven or eight police cars swarmed the street in the evening.

“We saw all the lights. There were two cops with guns. I saw them running down to the house.

“The ambulance came, and I thought it must be serious.”

Bright said a vehicle linked to those police understood were involved was discovered shortly after the incident, as well as two firearms.

One person was in hospital with critical injuries on Friday morning after a shooting on Elizabeth Ave, Papatoetoe, on Friday night.

Two men, aged 24 and 27, were arrested following the incident and were due to appear in Manukau District Court on Friday.

Bright said police inquiries into the incident remained ongoing, with cordons and a scene guard in place overnight.

A forensic scene examination would begin on Friday morning and detectives could be seen at the house which had been taped off.