Stabbed and left on a deck for a week: The brutal murder of Amaria Whatuira

Dunedin hairdresser Naomi Lee Morrison stabbed her friend to death, covered her in paint to prevent odours and left the body on her deck for a week before burying her in a shallow grave.

Morrison, 43, made a surprise guilty plea to murder before Judge Jonathan Eaton QC in the High Court at Dunedin on Friday morning.

The body of Amaria Prunella Aroha Charlene Whatuira, 41, was recovered from a property on Tanner Rd, in the Dunedin suburb of Glenleith, on October 8, 2021.

She had been killed two months earlier.

Police had searched Morrison’s rental property on September 3 while the country was under Covid alert level 3 restrictions, but were unable to find Whatuira’s body.

The court heard the women were friends and regularly socialised with each other.

On August 6, 2021 at 9am, security camera images showed Morrison getting fuel from Pak'n Save. She was wearing a distinctive black and white poncho with tassels.

Later that night, Whatuira left a supermarket with a box of beer. She went in a taxi to pick Morrison up and returned to her home in Tanner Rd.

Whatuira later texted a friend that she was “with a good mate”.

The pair smoked cannabis and drank alcohol. At some point, Morrison attacked Whatuira, stabbing her seven times.

One of the blows penetrated her chest cavity and she died from injuries.

Morrison put a large plastic rubbish bag over Whatuira’s head and bound it with tape. She wrapped the body in bedding and clothing and moved it to a small outdoor deck.

She left Whatuira's body on the deck for up to a week. In an effort to prevent decomposition and odours, Morrison poured paint over the body, the summary of facts presented to the court said.

She also sent herself a text from the murdered woman’s phone. It said: “What you doing.”

Later, Morrison drank and consumed drugs with another woman at her home.

She showed her the body on her deck and said it had been there for a week.

She told the other woman to help her get rid of the body by digging a grave in the garden nearby.

Whatuira’s body was lifted over the deck railing and dropped 3.5m to the ground below.

Morrison used a wheelbarrow to put Whatuira in the shallow grave and used a perfume to try and mask the smell of decomposition. She hid the grave with leaves.

Morrison told her friend to clean the wheelbarrow and they resumed drinking.

Whatuira’s body remained in the shallow grave for two months.

In the meantime, Dunedin police got a tip about a possible murder and officers went to speak to Morrison.

They interviewed her on September 2 and asked if anyone had been hurt at her property. She said ‘’nobody has got hurt’’.

She also shook her head when asked if they would find a body at her property, claiming an associate had picked Whatuira up.

Police got a warrant to search her property the next day, but a police dog trained to detect bodies could not pick up a scent on the steep and bushy section.

The court heard Whatuira was not reported missing until September 16.

On October 8, police searched the property again and found Whatuira's body.

She was wrapped in Morrison’s distinctive black-and-white poncho.

Forensic reports noted there was no evidence of defensive wounds on Whatuira’s body.

Her death, the court heard, was due to receiving multiple stab wounds to the chest, with the majority superficial. However, one pierced her chest cavity.

Morrison initially claimed to police that Whaturia had been picked-up from her home earlier.

Morrison's guilty plea follows one from Tialoren Topping, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

She was jailed for 13 months.

Eaton convicted Morrison, who will be sentenced on October 31.

At the start of the sentencing he acknowledged the death of Queen Elizabeth.