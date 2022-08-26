Wanted man evading police drove on after wheel fell off

The man was followed at speed by police after he failed to stop when requested. (File photo)

A wanted man continued driving a pursued car after it ran over road spikes and lost a wheel.

Police said the man, who was wanted for arrest, was seen by police driving on the Hawke’s Bay expressway near Pakowhai Rd at about 11am on Friday.

The man did not stop when requested by police.

Spikes were deployed to stop the car, but the man continued driving and lost a wheel while his car was followed by police.

The man abandoned the car in the Napier suburb of Marewa and he was located and taken into custody a short time later.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants, relating to charges for a number of driving related matters, and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday.