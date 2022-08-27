'Distinctive' red shoes may lead to thief's identity

Police are looking for a thief with red shoes.

A person with expensive taste and distinctive style may be behind the overnight break in at Hugo Boss in Christchurch.

In a media release, a police spokesperson say they believe the person who stole watches, cuff links and other items on Thursday night was the same caught on CCTV with “distinctive” red shoes.

The offender gained entry to the Cashel St store just before 8pm by smashing through the front door.

The person is believed to have acted alone, and otherwise wore all black clothes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information, including anyone who has been offered either Hugo Boss-brand watches or cuff links, are asked to contact police by calling 105 or online through this link.

The reference file number is 220708/0962.