Patrons witness armed robbery of Mosgiel bar

A bar in the heart of an Otago township was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that ended in a bar till being cleared of cash.

Just before 11pm on Thursday, two people, one with a firearm, entered a bar in Mosgiel, 15 minutes west of Dunedin.

Stuff understands it was Crofters Bar on Gordon Rd, in the heart of the township. Police say a small number of customers as well as bar staff were present.

Despite rumours on social media, no hostage was taken. Police confirmed there were no injures.

READ MORE:

* Patrons bashed, shots fired during robbery at Auckland gastro-pub

* Police hunt for armed robbers who 'threatened to kill' Tauranga pub patrons

* Armed robbers raid Tauranga tavern, yelling at punters to 'get down'



Two people demanded that staff give them the money from the till, then left.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone in the area who may have seen something to contact them by ringing 105 and quoting event number P051702971.