Another arrest related to nation-wide crackdown on gangs

Another arrest associated with Operation Cobalt has been made, this time in Christchurch.

The arrest of a woman in Christchurch has added to a growing list of arrests associated with Operation Cobalt, a nation-wide crackdown on organised crime.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for conspiring to commit burglaries of several commercial premises in Christchurch.

She allegedly conspired with a 36-year-old man, who is in custody on charges of blackmail, possession of a restricted weapon and drug dealing, according to police.

At the time of the alleged conspiracy, the man was a patched member of the Mongols gang.

Police allege he was in possession of a stolen car transporter trailer on June 20, valued at $40,000.

The woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, August 29.

Further charges are being considered, and an investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

On Thursday, three men with gang affiliations were arrested in Marlborough as part of Operation Cobalt, facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Last week, a police stop in Counties Manukau East resulted in the seizure of guns by police. A man, a 36-year-old King Cobra member, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was charged with unrelated offending.