Person hospitalised, one arrested, after assault in central Auckland

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after the alleged assault in Auckland CBD at 3.30am on Sunday. (File photo)

A person suffered moderate injuries after an alleged assault in central Auckland on Sunday morning.

Police were called about 3.30am to a report of someone being assaulted on Fort Lane, a small side street near Auckland’s Britomart.

St John ambulance took one patient with moderate injuries to Auckland Hospital.

A 24-year-old was arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to injure.

The incident comes after a spike unprovoked attacks and fights in Auckland CBD earlier this year, which were deterring customers from bars and shops.

Police previously said the issues had built up over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and office workers being based at home.

Google Maps/Supplied The incident happened on Fort Lane, a small street in downtown Auckland (File photo).

Cruise industry heads earlier said tourists would likely need to be warned before entering the city.

Earlier this month, business owners said safety in the heart of the city had improved, but still had a way to go.