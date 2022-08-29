'Critical stage': Police supported suppressing names of children found dead in suitcases

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

Police supported a family’s application to suppress the identities of two children found dead in suitcases in south Auckland because international enquiries were at a “critical stage” and “any release may jeopardise” the ongoing investigation.

A homicide investigation was launched after the remains of the primary school-aged girl and boy were unwittingly discovered by the winners of a storage unit auction.

The winners retrieved items, including the suitcases, from the unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe and brought them to their Clendon Park home on August 11.

On Friday, after fielding a series of questions from Stuff about the case, police released a statement saying the Coroner had made an interim non-publication order suppressing the identities of the children.

Documents released to Stuff on Monday show New Zealand-based relatives of the children sought the order because of “speculation of involvement of the wider family in the deaths”.

David White/Stuff The bodies of two young children were found in suitcases after a family bought items from a storage unit.

Publication would “make too much media gossip” and affect the family’s privacy, a relative said in their application.

The case had “too much media focus and it will make family life difficult”, they said.

Coroner Tania Tetitaha, who is based in Whangarei, sought the police’s view on such an order.

In an email dated August 22, a detective wrote “we are in the critical stages of our enquiries with Interpol and any release may jeopardise our ongoing investigation”.

At the time, police had yet to “finalise the identity” of one of the children.

The coroner said there were grounds “at least on an interim basis” to grant the order.

“This is especially while the identity of one child is outstanding and the investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.”

James Halpin/Stuff The children’s remains were in suitcases that were stored at Safe Store for three to four years.

A non-publication order prevents Stuff reporting the relative’s relationship to the victims.

“It is in the interests of justice that the applicants are not identified in this early stage of the criminal investigation so that the police have the opportunity to complete any enquiries with family members of the deceased without pressure being placed on them by any members of the public,” the Coroner said.

On Saturday, Stuff revealed the girl and the boy were born in Auckland in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

Their parents, who are both from Seoul, South Korea, married in New Zealand.

The children's father died of cancer in late 2017.

They have family living in New Zealand and South Korea.

Last Monday, South Korean authorities revealed they’d been asked to help find a woman, thought to be the children’s mother, who arrived in South Korea in the second half of 2018.

There was no record of the woman, a Korean-born New Zealand citizen aged in her 40s, having left the country after that, they said.

It was unclear if she travelled there with anyone else.

Police in New Zealand have not confirmed the South Korean link to their homicide investigation.

At a media conference on August 18, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children were aged 5 to 10 and had been dead for a number of years.

Their bodies were in separate suitcases, which had been stored in the storage unit for about three to four years, Vaaelua said.

Police have not addressed a series of questions from Stuff about the case, such as whether police had established when and how the children were killed or if the woman in South Korea had been located and spoken to.