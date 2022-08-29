Teenagers abused and filmed girls in converted garage, shared footage with friends

The duo appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

Two men have admitted sexually abusing teenaged girls, as well as filming some of the abuse and sharing it with their friends.

The two 26 year-olds, who both have interim name suppression, have admitted representative charges of sexual conduct with a young person under 16.

The pair were arrested in December 2020 in relation to offending between December 2012 and February 2013.

The agreed summary of facts on the court file was released to Stuff on Monday. It showed the men abused two young teenagers on separate occasions in a converted garage sleepout.

The summary, agreed by the Crown and defendants, showed a 14-year-old girl met one of the men at school. He was three years older than her.

The document showed he invited her to his friend’s converted garage. The group would drink alcohol before the teenage men sexually abused the girl.

Some of the episodes were recorded and shared among the abusers’ group of friends.

The young woman told police the abuse left her feeling “worthless”.

She suffered “significant emotional harm” and later turned to drugs. “She still suffers flashbacks or triggering moments and is presently on medication to assist,” the court documents said.

Another woman met the men when she was also 14.

She and some friends agreed to go to the garage, but once there she was abused by two of the men at the same time.

The court document recorded one of the men asked if he could perform a sex act on her. When she said “no”, he did it anyway.

The issue of consent was addressed in the court document.

“The defendants believed the girls were consenting at the time. However, looking back with the maturity and experience achieved because of their own maturity they now realise that the girls, given their age, intoxication and the circumstances, can be seen as not being capable of providing informed consent to sexual conduct.”

The men are due to be sentenced in December. Their name suppression will also be decided at the same hearing.

The case

The case dates back to 2013, when police initially conducted interviews.

The police said one of the young women was adamant she did not want to make a formal statement at the time. However, in 2020, she approached police to say she was now ready.

Detective Inspector John Sutton has previously said the decision was then made to lay an additional charge against two men, of sexual connection with a young person aged between 12-16.

Detective inspector John Sutton previously said a warrant for arrest would be sought for a third man who was overseas and would be arrested if he returned to New Zealand.

Sutton said police had not yet made any final decisions on whether an extradition request would be made.

In total, 35 men were assessed as “persons of interest” in the case and five suspects were identified.

Police canvassed 110 girls as part of their investigation.

Of those, 25 girls declined to give statements but were believed to have been the victims of some form of sexual offending, Sutton said.

Seven girls made formal complaints to police.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.