Community magistrate fined for riding in bus lane after losing signage loophole fight

Terence Bourke argued the words ‘bus lane only’ were ambiguous, but he had to drive over the words ‘bus only’ to reach them.

An Auckland man has been fined $300 after riding his motorbike in a lane marked ‘bus lane only’.

Motorcyclists are allowed to ride in lanes marked ‘bus lane’, but not lanes marked ‘bus only’.

Community Magistrate Terence Bourke argued the markings on the lane were a confusing amalgamation of the two and went to court to challenge two tickets he was issued.

Bourke has now lost his fight, with two justices of the peace saying it was clear the lane was only for buses.

A community magistrate and former senior police sergeant caught riding his motorcycle in a bus-only lane has failed in his bid to challenge two tickets.

Terence Bourke was caught three times by the same police officer, in the same spot on Auckland’s northern busway between 2019 and 2022.

He was let off with a warning the first time, but was ticketed in April 2019 and again in August 2022.

But Bourke challenged the tickets, arguing the signs and road markings were “confusing” and did not follow regulations.

Motorcyclists are allowed to use bus lanes on city streets, but only when the lane is marked “bus lane” and not when it is marked “bus only”.

Bourke argued because the lane at one point was marked with the words “bus lane only” it was confusing and non-compliant with regulations.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Community magistrate Terence Bourke at the North Shore District Court.

He challenged his two $150 tickets and argued his case before two Justices of the Peace at the North Shore District Court.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the argument was absurd. She said there were multiple signs showing the lane was “bus only” and that one road marking that had “bus lane only” did not change that.

Culliney said Bourke had also been warned before being ticketed.

The Constable who pulled Bourke over, Christopher Chambers, said the first time Bourke became “quite vocal” and challenged the officer’s assertion that the lane was “bus only”.

On the second occasion, in 2020, Chambers said Bourke told him he would make a complaint to his senior sergeant and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

In their decision, released to Stuff on Wednesday, Justices of the Peace Ian Gibson and Carly Gunn said they accepted Bourke’s argument not all the signs were “fully compliant”.

But the justices of the peace said it was clear the lane became a “bus only” lane long before Bourke was stopped by the police officer.

They also pointed out in order to get to the “bus lane only” road marking, Bourke had to travel over a section of roadway clearly marked “bus only”.

Under the Land Transport Act, infringements challenged in court can attract a maximum fine of $1000. However, the Justices of the Peace fined Bourke $150 per infringement (the same as the original ticket) and ordered him to pay court costs of $60.

Bourke, a former police senior sergeant, was in charge of prosecutions on the North Shore.

He now sits as a community magistrate in Auckland and Hamilton District Courts.

As a community magistrate, Bourke can preside over trials for offences that carry a maximum penalty of a fine up to $40,000.

Their position was designed to free up judges sitting in busy list courts. They are able to hear opposed bail applications and take pleas.