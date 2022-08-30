Meth ring leader admits role in Desert Rd murder

Jianqi Zhao was the leader of a drug syndicate and is said to have ordered the murder of Ricky Wang and the disposal of his body.

The leader of a drug ring has admitted ordering the murder of one of his gang and organising his burial in a shallow grave off the Desert Rd.

Jian Qi Zhao appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of murdering Bao Chang Wang in August 2017.

Police were not aware Wang was even missing when the remains of his body were discovered in an unmarked shallow grave more than two years after he was last seen.

Court documents released to Stuff show Zhao was the head of a methamphetamine ring. Zhao organised the precursor drugs, while other members – including Wang – were involved in manufacturing the drug and another person was in charge of selling the product to various gangs.

The court document says that, by August 2017, Zhao had become “concerned” about Wang. Wang owed him money and he believed Wang was planning to kidnap and kill him.

The document said Zhao and two other men decided to kill Wang. Zhao lured Wang to a house in West Auckland on the pretext of discussing drug manufacturing.

Once inside, Wang was tied to a chair and held at gun point. Zhao questioned him and accused him of betrayal.

Others are said to have carried out the killing and cleaned up the scene before burying Wang’s body in a shallow grave.

Wang’s body was eventually driven to Rangipō Intake Rd, off Desert Rd.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Two years later, police raids on a Sandringham home revealed the property was being used to cook methamphetamine. There were later further raids in Avondale, Torbay and downtown.

The raids netted kilograms of methamphetamine and precursor drugs, as well as guns, including semi-automatic rifles.

It also uncovered information. During the drug investigation police learned of Wang’s disappearance and murder.

Wang’s body was not discovered until March 2020. His remains were only identified through a DNA match with a close family member.

Zhao was arrested at a New Lynn hotel.

At the time he was wearing a Gucci shoulder bag. Inside the bag, police found more than $10,000 cash, a pistol, methamphetamine, items to use the drug and scales.

Zhao is due to be sentenced in November.