Fake judge at Parliament protest under review by health provider employer

Rick Southey, who dressed in robes and a wig during a mock trial, is the non-clinical director of a chain of health clinics.

The fake judge who “convicted” the Government of crimes against humanity in a mock trial during last weeks protest at Parliament is under review by his health provider employer.

Rick Southey is the non-clinical director of Whānau Ora Community Clinic, a chain of health clinics that have practices in Auckland, Northland and Christchurch.

He was also the arbitrator dressed in robes and a wig that heard “evidence” about the pain the Covid mandates had caused protesters in a so-called peoples’ court hearing during last week's protest, despite citing no legal expertise on his LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for Whānau Ora Community Clinic confirmed an investigation was taking place, but said they could not comment further.

A statement would be released later this week, the spokesperson said.

Several attempts have been made to contact Southey directly.

The protest at Parliament grounds last week concluded with approximately 1500 protesters slowly dispersing from Parliament’s lawn after being told to have a safe trip home.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said he was pleased with the behaviour of protesters, counter-protesters and the public.

There were no reported problems, and no arrests or trespass orders were issued.

The protest also saw Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki announce his wife Hannah’s Vision NZ party is joining up with other fringe political parties to form a new group.

This is despite a "shocked" Outdoors and Freedom Party saying they had not agreed enter into a political alliance at all.

Bess Manson/Stuff About 2000 anti-government protesters arrived at Parliament grounds shortly before midday on Tuesday.

The Whānau Ora Community Clinic is owned by two prominent Destiny Church members, Raewyn Bhana and George Ngatai, and uses the church’s Wiri-based carpark for its testing operations in south Auckland.

It was asked to change its name by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, which says it is being intentionally misleading and ‘playing off’ its name.

The clinic however, has no plans to change its name, despite the threat of legal action.