Armed police flood streets after man shot in legs in Christchurch suburb

Police cordon off streets after a shooting in Linwood, Christchurch.

A man has been injured after being shot in both legs in a Christchurch suburb.

Police have confirmed a man received a gunshot wound outside a property near the intersection of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in Linwood just after 11.15am on Tuesday.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

The man has bullet wounds in both legs, but it is unclear whether he was shot once or twice.

The man is reported to be in a serious condition at Christchurch Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Cordons lifted after reports of man with gun in Christchurch

* Armed police scrambled to reports of man carrying shotgun in city street

* Man injured after gunshot heard in Linwood, Christchurch



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A man has been taken to hospital after being shot.

Officers are looking for more than one person in connection with the shooting.

Police are now in the early stages of an investigation, and there have been no arrests yet.

Cordons were in place around the scene as officers examined the scene. They had been lifted by 4.15pm.

“We appreciate a firearms incident on a suburban street will have caused anxiety for our local community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

“The community will notice an increase in patrols in the area.”

A member of staff at the Linwood Community Arts Centre, a block away form the shooting, said she heard nothing from inside the building.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police and cordons in place in the vicinity of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd after a shooting.

“We had a dance class here this morning, but it’s possible the music was loud enough to muffle the gunshot.

“It is all very disconcerting to have police outside the door. We do feel all at sea.”

Those at the centre were able to leave the building as it was outside the police cordon.

“We haven't got a clue what’s going on out there. There are lots of people outside milling around and watching, it’s at least a block away.”

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information or concerns to call them on 105, quoting file number 220830/8157

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.