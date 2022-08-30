Auckland family pleads for information after war veteran dad's ashes stolen

An urn containing the ashes of a war veteran were stolen during a home burglary in Auckland on August 10.

An Auckland family have made an emotional plea to have their war veteran father’s ashes returned after a burglary – and say no questions will be asked.

The family – who asked not to be named due to concerns about being burgled again – were shocked and saddened when the urn containing their father Lindsay’s ashes was taken from their Sandringham home.

“To have this happen [is just sad],” a member of the family said.

The burglary happened about 3.30pm on August 17 and was discovered after they returned home from work.

The urn containing the ashes was the most valuable item stolen from the house, with the family suspecting the thieves initially may not have realised what they had taken.

“It's a pretty standard white urn box and they're very heavy. In the heat of the moment, they obviously picked it up.

Supplied An Auckland family have made an emotional plea to have their father’s ashes returned after they were stolen during a home burglary. The ashes were contained in a plain white urn.

“To open it up, you've got to turn it upside down and put a coin in to turn and open the box.

“In doing that they must have realised what they had, because there was a label on the side with dad's name and date of birth on it.”

Their father, Lindsay, died in March 2021. He had proudly served as a member of the Defence Force during two tours of Malaya.

“[It's sad] after all he did fighting for his country. And he was very sick towards the end of his life and he suffered terribly,” the family member said.

They were holding out hope the urn would be returned, while trying to ignore the sinking feeling it may have been discarded.

“It was rubbish day, so I just had this horrible feeling that it has been thrown out.”

The thieves also took a jewellery box, which had “nothing of value in it”.

The theft was reported to police and a forensics team investigated the scene the following day, August 18.

The family also quickly made contact with neighbours – some of whom were also targeted by thieves on the same day.

They have appealed to the public to keep an eye out for the urn through posts on the Neighbourly website and the local Sandringham Community Facebook page. Flyers were also pasted around the local area.

“I've gone around speaking to business owners and to the people at the community centre, the caretaker at a local school and people that I see out walking the dogs,” the family member said.

The family is urging people to get in touch with the police if they have any information or if they find the urn.