Police arrest 'person of interest' on Auckland's North Shore

Residents in Browns Bay, Auckland, reported seeing armed officers in the area on Tuesday evening.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a thorough search on Tuesday evening in Browns Bay, on Auckland’s North Shore.

The arrest comes after residents in the area reported seeing armed police, as well as the Eagle helicopter flying overhead on East Coast Road, near Oaktree Avenue.

Part of East Coast Road was closed by police while the search was conducted, but the cordon has since been lifted.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police Inspector Jason Homan confirmed staff, including the Armed Offenders Squad, had worked to apprehend the man.

The man was arrested without incident on an existing warrant.

Hoffman thanked the public for their patience while police worked in the area, and reassured the community there was no wider risk.