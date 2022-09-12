Police officer won't be prosecuted over alleged lockdown border breach

A checkpoint in place at Kaiwaka, on the Northland/Auckland border, during a 2021 lockdown.

A top police officer who was accused of breaching Auckland’s border controls during the Covid-19 delta outbreak will not be prosecuted.

An internal investigation was launched in September after reports Inspector Regan Tamihere travelled through a boundary checkpoint without the appropriate exemption to attend a tangi.

Police previously confirmed the travel was not permitted by the Ministry of Health, but said further inquiries into the matter were being made to understand the decision-making around the case.

A police spokesperson said this week a criminal investigation into the matter had been completed.

BROOK SABIN Reporter Brook Sabin crossed the Auckland border, and fears the rules aren't tight enough to keep Covid contained.

“Following consultation with the Crown Solicitor, it was deemed that the test for prosecution was not met,” the spokesperson said.

“Given ongoing employment and Independent Police Conduct Authority investigations Police are not able to comment further at this stage.”

Police previously said they understood the case involved the officer “accompanying a group of people across an alert level boundary, so they could attend a burial a short distance away”.