Pen-wielding killer jailed for six-and-a-half years

John Edwards had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Deiderick Grant – a man described as a friend and fellow long-term patched member.

A man who killed a friend and fellow Mongrel Mob Rogue member with a ballpoint pen has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Hastings man John Kina Edwards, 55, had admitted repeatedly stabbing his friend Deiderick John Grant after a heated dispute in June 2020, not stopping when the pen broke.

Edwards left Grant’s Hamilton home soon afterwards and Grant could not be revived.

Edwards appeared for sentencing for manslaughter – causing Grant’s death through the unlawful act of assaulting him - in the High Court at Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Supplied Deiderick John Grant, known as "DJ", from Hamilton died after being stabbed at a Bader property on June 5, 2020.

Justice Simon Moore sentenced him to six-and-a-half years in prison, adding that he must serve at least half of the sentence.

”Although a plastic ballpoint pen is hardly a conventional weapon, it was a lethal one in these circumstances,” the judge said.

It was an intentional and extremely violent act and the ultimate motivation was retribution, he said.

Edwards and Grant were friends and long-term patched members of the Mongrel Mob Rogue chapter, court documents show.

Things turned on June 5, 2020, when Edwards and other Mob members headed to Grant’s home in Bader, Hamilton, with plans to resolve a feud over an allegedly stolen safe.

Grant had been a father figure to the man Edwards suspected of stealing it and had offered to help resolve the situation.

Edwards and his group arrived about 3.50pm to find Grant wasn’t home, but family members texted him and he arrived soon after.

Grant and Edwards ended up having a heated dispute in one of the bedrooms, producing loud banging heard by those in the garage.

At one point, Edwards picked up a ballpoint pen which he used to repeatedly stab Grant’s face and chest – continuing after the pen broke.

Grant’s injuries included a 3-centimetre penetrating wound through his upper right eyelid that passed through to the membrane that surrounds the brain.

He also suffered defensive wounds to both of his arms.

Edwards left the room and he and his associates left the house soon after. Grant’s partner found him, but he could not be revived by her or emergency services.

A report to the court detailed the “truly difficult” start Edwards had to life, Justice Moore said – the kind seen all too often in the courts.

Edwards recognised his need to reconnect with his whakapapa and “you do seem to recognise the effect of your actions on the whānau,” the judge said.

Justice Moore took a starting point of 10 years in prison but gave reductions for Edwards’ background, remorse, offer to do restorative justice, and early guilty plea.

The Crown had pushed for a 50% minimum term of imprisonment and the judge agreed – meaning Edwards must serve at least three years and three months of his sentence.