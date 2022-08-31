Man pleads guilty to murder after 69-year-old died in Māngere East

Leolafi Paniani was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition before he died.

A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a 69-year-old Auckland man died following an assault on October 24 in Māngere East.

Leolafi Paniani​, 69, died in the early hours of October 24 after being assaulted in his home.

Tupufia Fualau​​ appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he entered a guilty plea to murdering Paniani.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Pridgeon​ acknowledged Paniani’s family members who were present in court on Wednesday.

Justice Neil Campbell convicted Fualau and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing on December 6.