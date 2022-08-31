Man pleads guilty to murder after 69-year-old died in Māngere East
A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a 69-year-old Auckland man died following an assault on October 24 in Māngere East.
Leolafi Paniani, 69, died in the early hours of October 24 after being assaulted in his home.
Tupufia Fualau appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he entered a guilty plea to murdering Paniani.
Crown prosecutor Jessica Pridgeon acknowledged Paniani’s family members who were present in court on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
* Man denies murdering 69-year-old man in Māngere East
* Man charged with murder after 69-year-old Auckland man died
Justice Neil Campbell convicted Fualau and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing on December 6.