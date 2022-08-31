Ex-Floating Foundation boss who raped girlfriend to be released from prison

Craig Koning was sentenced to five years behind bars.

A man who led charity missions to the Pacific Islands, who was sent to prison​ after raping his girlfriend, will be released on parole.

At his 2020 trial, Craig Koning told a jury the charges against him were “revenge”. The jury disagreed, convicting him on two charges of sexual violation for the rape of then-girlfriend Amy Coronakes in 2004.

The attack, which happened after Koning became enraged by Coronakes turning up at his apartment unannounced with food for him, left Coronakes “a shell of [her] former self”.

Koning was sentenced to five years behind bars but will be released on parole on September 5 under special conditions, which will carry through for a further two years.

Koning was the former head of the Floating Foundation, which delivered medical supplies to remote villages in the Pacific.

He was the subject of a Stuff #MeToo investigation revealing he bullied women on the boat and singled out young volunteers for sex.

Coronakes, who was 18 at the time of the rape, made a complaint against Koning after reading a Stuff story about his dismissal from the charity.

She waived her statutory right to name suppression for complainants in sexual cases, meaning she can be named in reporting of the case.

Supplied Amy Coronakes asked for her automatic name suppression to be lifted so she could speak openly about her rape by Craig Koning in 2004.

Koning appeared before the Parole Board where Judge Charles Blackie said he was now assessed as low risk.

Inside prison, Koning has been involved in one-to-one treatment with a psychologist, the board heard.

Koning’s lawyer, Phil Hamlin, told the board Koning had made productive use of his time in prison.

The board was satisfied Koning was now longer an undue risk to the community, but needed a comprehensive safety plan for his release.

The special conditions attached to his release include orders not to contact the victim and to attend any treatment or counselling as directed by a probation officer.

Koning must also participate in and complete a non-violence programme, psychological assessment and reintegration meeting as directed by a probation officer.

He will be under a curfew for three months following his release, which will be in place from 10pm to 6am.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.