Levin standoff accused to have mental health checked

Police stand guard outside the Levin house Paul Kenneth Smith allegedly damaged by arson on August 5.

The man at the centre of an incident which led to part of Levin being evacuated is set to have his mental health checked to see if he is fit to plead or may have been insane at the time of the alleged offending.

Paul Kenneth Smith​, 62, appeared in the Levin District Court on Wednesday morning via an audiovisual link from Manawatū Prison.

He is charged with posting harmful digital communications, threatening to kill a court bailiff, arson, unlawfully possessing an air rifle and performing a dangerous act with reckless disregard.

All the offences relate to events which led to a property on Bledisloe St catching fire on August 5 and Smith being taken to hospital.

Smith’s court appearance was brief, with defence lawyer Simon Hewson​ asking for time so a mental health report could be completed.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said a mental health screening report had been completed, but the court would be assisted with reports checking if Smith was fit to plead or the possible defence of insanity.

Smith is in custody until his next appearance in October.