Man arrested after Auckland Michael Hill jewellery store raid

A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a burglary at the Michael Hill jewellery store on Auckland’s Queen St early on Tuesday.

He was found in the wider central Auckland area later the same day and arrested shortly thereafter, a police spokesperson said.

He was charged with burglary and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Stolen items were recovered, including jewellery taken from the store.

David Unwin/Stuff The store was struck by thieves in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Michael Hill store on Queen St shortly after 3am, where offenders smashed a window to enter the premises.

They were, however, forced to flee after the store’s fog cannon activated.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene but were found abandoned in the surrounding area.

Police said they wouldn’t rule out further arrests as their investigation continues.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police were called to the Michael Hill store on Queen St shortly after 3am on Tuesday.

The incident comes days after the jewellery franchise announced it was “significantly” beefing up security measures at its Auckland stores after a string of robberies and break-ins over the past year.

Stores in both Newmarket and Takapuna were targeted on August 23.

Police said offenders walked away with stolen items in Newmarket, but did not manage to steal anything from the Takapuna branch.

On June 16 two people broke into Michael Hill Takapuna in broad daylight about 4.20pm.

